Illinois Crime & Safety

Two Vehicle Accident With Injury

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 1 hour ago

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was at the intersection of 750th and 300th Streets, facing north. Unit 2 was travelling west on 300th Avenue. Unit 1 began travelling north through the intersection, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 in the intersection, causing the accident. Unit 1 continued into a ditch. Unit 2 continued past the ditch and landed in the field on the northwest corner. Unit 1 was uninjured. Unit 2 was transported to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Illinois GovernmentMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...