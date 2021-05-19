Two Vehicle Accident With Injury

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was at the intersection of 750th and 300th Streets, facing north. Unit 2 was travelling west on 300th Avenue. Unit 1 began travelling north through the intersection, failing to yield to oncoming traffic. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 in the intersection, causing the accident. Unit 1 continued into a ditch. Unit 2 continued past the ditch and landed in the field on the northwest corner. Unit 1 was uninjured. Unit 2 was transported to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.