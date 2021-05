General Hospital (GH) spoilers and rumors tease that Kristen Alderson, who played both her “One Life To Live” character Starr Manning and the original Kiki Jerome could be returning to General Hospital, probably as a brand new character. Her new character may be connected to Roger Howarth’s new character since the two have always been very close in real life. Roger has been quoted as saying he thinks of her as his real-life daughter since they played father and daughter in One Life To Live and he’s known her since she was a baby!