"What will happen to me?" Stories written by the GPT-2 neural network

By Popkin
Boing Boing
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleMy friend who would like to remain anonymous made a zine called "What Will Happen to Me." She used the GPT-2 neural network to generate 100 answers to the prompt "What will Happen to Me?" and selected her favorites for the zine. I scanned some of the pages to share here.

boingboing.net
