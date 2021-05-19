"What will happen to me?" Stories written by the GPT-2 neural network

In the first week of Golden Bear Orientation, my orientation leader asked our cohort to draft a letter for our future selves to read upon graduation. The exercise was all too familiar: I did the exact same thing in high school. Be like Walter Mitty, I vaguely remember writing. Stop dreaming and start living. To my knowledge, I felt like I had accomplished what I had set out then. Not only did I end up at my dream school, but I got to live out some strange experiences thanks to summer programs such as backpacking through the Pasayten Wilderness for a month and researching the water crisis in India for two weeks, among other things. And so, in 2017, I wrote something pretty similar but also stressed that I must not lose what I have going on already: a yearlong relationship, my infatuation with cartoons and my unyielding tenacity that got me to where I was.