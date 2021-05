You’ve likely heard your coaches or running buddies say that running is all mental. Some may have even assigned a percentage to it, arguing that success in the sport is 80 or 90 per cent up to your mind. Of course, it’s impossible to actually determine how much your mental game truly affects your running performance, but most runners will agree their heads will often dictate what their bodies can do. Despite this, we spend far more time training our bodies than our brains. We spoke with Dr. Karen MacNeill, the lead mental performance and mental health consultant for the Canadian Olympic Committee and owner of MacNeill Performance Consulting on the importance of brain training to realize your maximum athletic potential.