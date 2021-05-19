In Colombia, Violence Against Protesters Is Exploding
CALI, Colombia—The protests that have swept Colombia in the past two weeks have led to a violent and disproportionate police response. But the deaths of at least 41 protesters, hundreds of disappearances, a dozen accusations of sexual assault by police against protesters, and public officials’ dismissive or inflammatory remarks have only emboldened many demonstrators and turned a protest against tax reform into a national movement.foreignpolicy.com