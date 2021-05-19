newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

In Colombia, Violence Against Protesters Is Exploding

By Genevieve Glatsky
Foreign Policy
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCALI, Colombia—The protests that have swept Colombia in the past two weeks have led to a violent and disproportionate police response. But the deaths of at least 41 protesters, hundreds of disappearances, a dozen accusations of sexual assault by police against protesters, and public officials’ dismissive or inflammatory remarks have only emboldened many demonstrators and turned a protest against tax reform into a national movement.

foreignpolicy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Álvaro Uribe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Plan Colombia#Protest Riot#Political Protests#Yemen Violence#Political Violence#State Violence#Cali#Defense#Esmad#Twitter#Congress#The Washington Office On#Wola#State Department#Saudi Arab#New York Times#Lawg#Protesters#Protest Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Advocacy
Place
Americas
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Country
Egypt
Related
Protestsshepherdgazette.com

What Occurs Subsequent With the Protests Roiling Colombia

It’s an old story. The government does something unpopular, angry people turn out in protest, police respond with a heavy hand, fueling more anger and intensifying the unrest. At first, protesters are motivated by a specific demand, but as violence builds, the grievance list lengthens, and demonstrations take on a life of their own. The latest chapter: Colombia.
Protestsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Colombian protests: Strike leaders present demands to government

After more than two weeks of violent protests in Colombia, national strike leaders presented a list of demands to the country's government on Sunday. Among the demands are an end to military deployments to protests and the use of firearms by police as well as measures to end sexual violence against women by security forces.
AdvocacyPosted by
WDBO

Ex-rebel capitalizes on Colombia unrest by showing restraint

MIAMI — (AP) — As the streets of Colombia smolder amid the biggest antigovernment unrest in decades, a former rebel leader who would undo antinarcotics cooperation with the U.S. is looking to capitalize on the growing discontent and ride it to the presidency next year. In a long political career...
ProtestsPublic Radio International PRI

In Colombia’s protests, young people are on the frontlines

At least 42 people have been killed in Colombia amid protests fueled by growing poverty and inequality during the pandemic. Almost all who have died are younger than 40. The World's Jorge Valencia reports on how young protesters leading the demonstrations are primarily taking the toll.
AdvocacyBBC

Colombia protests: Shortages in Cali as demonstrations rumble on

Three weeks into nationwide anti-government protests, residents in Colombia's third-largest city, Cali, say they are struggling to get petrol and some food items. Protesters have blocked some of the main access roads into the city and deliveries have been severely disrupted. Cali has been the scene of some of the...
Protestsgoal.com

Protest-torn Colombia in danger of losing Copa America

The impact around recent demonstrations have caused serious doubts over the nation's ability to safely co-host next month's tournament. Colombia has been thrown into chaos just over a month before the country is set to co-host the Copa America with Argentina. Protests began at the end of April in response...
Protestswincountry.com

Colombia protests enter third week with national strike

BOGOTA/CALI (Reuters) – Anti-government protests in Colombia entered their third week on Wednesday as unions, student groups and other organizations convened a national strike after fruitless talks with the government. Demonstrations fueled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan began in the Andean country on April 28. Protesters’ demands have...
Protestscpj.org

CPJ Safety Advisory: Covering mass protests in Colombia

Violent and deadly protests have flared in urban centers across Colombia since April 28, 2021, including Bogotá, the capital, as well as Cali, Medellín, Pereira, Bucaramanga, Ibagué, Zipaquirá, and Buenaventura, according to news reports. Initially sparked by President Iván Duque’s proposed tax reforms–which were later dropped–protests have since morphed into a wider movement against poverty, inequality, and perceived corruption, in turn fueled by anger over police brutality and frustration over officials’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Guardian.
Advocacythestkittsnevisobserver.com

Colombia Protesters, Government at Odds After Meeting

Reuters- A meeting between Colombian protest leaders and President Ivan Duque broke up on Monday with little sign of progress on curbing nearly two weeks of sometimes deadly anti-government protests. Protest leaders said the government had not shown empathy for their demands, while the government emphasized the meeting was exploratory...
AdvocacyTrumann Democrat

Corruption, economic woes spark deadly protests in Colombia

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — Kevin Anthony Agudelo wanted to live in a country where corruption was not part of everyday life. That dream motivated the electrician to join thousands of Colombians in a series of demonstrations against the government since last week. He never returned home from his third protest.
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Colombia calls for dialogue with protest leaders

Colombia's government on Thursday invited protest leaders to a dialogue in a bid to defuse tensions following more than a week of deadly demonstrations. With violence escalating, Presidential advisor Miguel Ceballos said the government would meet protest leaders, including the National Strike Committee, on Monday. 
ProtestsBBC

Colombia protests: Tightrope walkers and orchestra in demonstrations

Colombia protests: Tightrope walkers and orchestra in demonstrations. Anti-government demonstrations continue across Colombia, including violent clashes in its capital, Bogota. But other forms of protest are emerging in the country, ranging from tightrope walking to an orchestra performance. Dozens of people, including a police officer, are known to have died...
AdvocacyIndustriALL

IndustriALL condemns violence in Colombia

The people of Colombia are victims of police repression for demonstrating in the streets. Together with global union federations, IndustriALL rejects the armed violence against the country’s citizens, which has led to disappearances, arrests, injuries and deaths. On 28 April, a national strike rejecting a proposed tax reform with increased...
Societycrisisgroup.org

Pandemic Gloom and Police Violence Leave Colombia in Turmoil

Colombia’s cities, towns and countryside are aflame with popular protests. In this Q&A, Crisis Group expert Elizabeth Dickinson traces the unrest’s origins to inequality, police impunity and the government’s seeming aloofness from the street. Senior Analyst, Colombia. dickinsonbeth. What is behind the protests that have swept across Colombia over the...
AdvocacyPosted by
CNN

Colombia's bloody protests could be a warning to the region

Tensions have hardly dissipated in Colombia after President Ivan Duque withdrew a controversial fiscal reform proposal this weekend. More than a week of violent protests have seen at least 24 people killed, the country's Ombudsman Office reported Wednesday, and the demonstrations have evolved into a broader popular show of anger.
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Pressure mounts on Colombia as protests begin second week

Thousands of demonstrators poured onto Colombia's streets Wednesday, the eighth straight day of protests despite clashes that have left at least 24 dead and hundreds wounded. Students, unions, indigenous people and other groups assembled in the capital Bogota as well as the cities of Medellin in the northwest and Cali in the southwest. Their frustration was initially triggered by a proposed tax reform -- since withdrawn. But the demonstrations have become freighted with anger over the government's policies on health, education and inequality, as well as the violent repression by security forces. According to official figures, at least 24 people have died -- 18 of whom were shot -- with more than 800 others wounded and 89 people reported missing during the week.
ProtestsPosted by
IBTimes

Calm Urged After Deadly Colombia Protest Clampdown

The international community has condemned security forces' violent repression of protests in Colombia after numerous deaths, while urging calm ahead of large anti-government rallies planned for Wednesday. The United Nations, United States, European Union and rights bodies joined a chorus of criticism on Tuesday after official data showed 19 people...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Colombia braces for eighth day of anti-government protests

Colombia braced on Wednesday for a new day of protests against President Ivan Duque following a week of deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces that brought international condemnation. They are protesting against the Duque government's policies on health, education, security, and to denounce violence by security forces.