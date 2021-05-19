In Colombia, Violence Against Protesters Is Exploding

Thousands of demonstrators poured onto Colombia's streets Wednesday, the eighth straight day of protests despite clashes that have left at least 24 dead and hundreds wounded. Students, unions, indigenous people and other groups assembled in the capital Bogota as well as the cities of Medellin in the northwest and Cali in the southwest. Their frustration was initially triggered by a proposed tax reform -- since withdrawn. But the demonstrations have become freighted with anger over the government's policies on health, education and inequality, as well as the violent repression by security forces. According to official figures, at least 24 people have died -- 18 of whom were shot -- with more than 800 others wounded and 89 people reported missing during the week.