Brie Larson Reportedly Wants $20 Million To Join Star Wars

Boba Fett is back in the Star Wars landscape as the infamous bounty hunter return in The Mandalorian Season 2. Beast Kingdom is reliving the glory days of Boba with their next Star Wars Egg Attack Action release. Standing 6 inches tall, the figure features a nicely sculpted worn armor, fabric cape, and jetpack with removable pieces. The new special edition version also includes a Han Solo in Carbonite block perfect for showing Boba Fett's latest bounty. With three pairs of swappable hands, articulated visor, jetpack, and gun blaster effects, this one Beast Kingdom figure that fans won't want to miss. Pre-orders are live for $99, with Boba set to release in March 2022, and links can be found located here. Be sure to check out some of the other Star Wars Beast Kingdom figures like Darth Maul, Ghost Darth Vader, and more!