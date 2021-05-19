newsbreak-logo
Novel approach identifies genes linked to autism and predicts patient IQ

By Baylor College of Medicine
MedicalXpress
Cover picture for the articleAccording to some estimates, hundreds of genes may be associated with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), but it has been difficult to determine which mutations are truly involved in the disease and which are incidental. New work published in the journal Science Translational Medicine led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine shows that a novel computational approach can effectively identify genes most likely linked to the condition, as well as predict the severity of intellectual disability in patients with ASD using only rare mutations in genes beyond those already associated with the syndrome.

