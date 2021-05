An emotional Rory McIlroy said Sunday that his win at the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship set the stage for him to head into the PGA Championship with high spirits. "It's certainly great timing,'' he told reporters. "This is obviously a huge confidence boost going in there knowing that my game is closer than it has been. I'll be able to poke holes in everything that I did today, it's certainly far from perfect, but this one is validation that I'm on the right track.''