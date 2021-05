A motorcyclist died Saturday in a crash in Gloucester County near the former Paige Middle School. State police were called to the two-vehicle crash on Route 17, south of TC Walker Road. Police said Jazmin Monet Johnson was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla northbound on Route 17 when she made a left turn into the parking lot of the former middle school. The turn put her in the path of a 2008 ...