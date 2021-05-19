Finding A Queer Therapist Can Be Hard. Here’s How The Queer Community Is Making It Easier

The following is a sponsored article provided by BetterHelp.com. Getting therapy when you need it can be a good choice for your overall health. Due to recent worldwide events, it may be even more important to take care of your mental health. At the same time, you’ll need to be sure you find a therapist that you want to work with, as this offers your best chance at being able to make the changes you may want to make. Here’s a look at how to find a therapist you can work with and why you should take the time to do so.