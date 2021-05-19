Herb Garden Basics: The Tasty Essentials Every Home Cook Should Grow

With a change to your diet, comes a change in your kitchen. If you're switching up your meals by going meat-free, you might be missing some essential kitchen tools to help you make the transition. And even if you've already adapted this new eating regime, there's still probably a few tools that you never knew could be so helpful in cooking up your daily breakfast, lunch and dinner. Good Housekeeping compiled some of our favorite kitchen essentials, from chef's knives and vegetable peelers, to air fryers and cast-iron skillets, to give you all the tools you need to make that switch to a meat-free diet. Check out the top picks below.