Gardening

Herb Garden Basics: The Tasty Essentials Every Home Cook Should Grow

By Teaghan Skulszki, Navpreet Sekhon
sunset.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleNever run out of parsley again. Or basil. Or thyme. Or cilantro. Or... If you eat, you should eat herbs—they bring a ridiculous variety of fresh zing to every dish they’re cooked into or sprinkled atop. And if you eat herbs, you should plant an herb garden, ensuring you have instant access to high-quality ingredients without a trip to the grocery store. But which herbs should you grow in your garden? We’re here with answers! (As always, pay attention to which gardening zone you live in to see your average sun exposure, rainfall, and climate patterns, so your herbs will have a good shot at thriving.)

State
California State
Indiana Lifestylesullivan-times.com

Grow together: Container Garden Workshop

Join Purdue Extension-Sullivan County and Sullivan County Soil and. Water Conservation District for a free container gardening workshop. from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sullivan City Park, Shelter 2. Tables will be set up where you will get to build your own container. garden to take home for free.
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
Gardeningagupdate.com

Gardening provides fresh ingredients for home cooking

With spring’s arrival, it is an exciting time for gardeners. Tamra Reall, a University of Missouri Extension field specialist in horticulture, helps coordinate the Extension Master Gardener program for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties. She says there are a lot of reasons gardening is popular. “For me, I think it’s...
Gardeningrealtor.com

Pet-Friendly Flowers and Herbs To Safely Grow in Your Garden (and What To Avoid)

Selecting plants for your garden requires a certain amount of planning, but if you’re a dog or cat owner, you may have to dig a bit deeper. Since many four-legged friends are known to enjoy running freely through your outdoor space, digging around in gardens or sampling the plants, you’ll want to make sure your yard is filled with pet-friendly flowers, herbs, and other types of foliage.
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Best Pepper Varieties to Grow in the Garden

The best pepper varieties to grow in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. There are literally thousands of pepper varieties you can grow in your garden in different colors, shapes, and flavors. So it’s best not to just limit yourself to one pepper when planning your garden. Grow a few different kinds from super hot to sweet and mild.
Animalssjpl.org

Home & Garden Highlight: Pollinators

Bees! Butterflies! Birds! These magnificent creatures are responsible for pollinating the plants of this world. Though we depend on them to help our gardens and landscapes flourish, their populations have started to decline due to a number of environmental factors. We can help reverse some of the effects of these factors through education, the creation of sanctuaries, and mindful gardening practices.
Gardeningdomino

Growing Tomatoes, Greens, and Herbs Is Easier Than You Think

The days are longer, the air is warmer, and the sun is casting a golden glow across freshly budded trees. Nature is calling us all to embrace new beginnings and growth. And after a long winter cooped up inside (okay, year), this spring feels especially charged. If you’ve got even the tiniest bit of outdoor space, you might as well make the most of it. Whether you have a sprawling yard or tiny balcony, here are the expert tools and tips you’ll need to create your own flourishing garden—and a bountiful, edible harvest.
Illinois LifestylePosted by
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Tips for growing indoor herb gardens

Tu Bloom, The Official Botanical Artist of the Grammys and Owner of the new Chicago Bloom Urban Garden Center. And you can check out Tu Bloom in June at the Philadelphia Flower Show:. Tu will be hosting hands-on gardening workshops in the Subaru Garden this year at the Philadelphia Flower...
Orange County, NCchapelboro.com

Playing in the Dirt: Growing Herbs for a Beautiful and Flavorful Garden

Spring in North Carolina is always inspiring to get outside and play in the dirt!. One of the easiest and most rewarding categories of plants to grow are herbs. What can be better than snipping something you grew to make salsa, pesto or perhaps an infused oils and vinegars? Or how about adding your freshly-cut herbs to a stir-fry, salad, dessert or cocktail? Because they are aromatic, herbs are generally left alone by rabbits and deer, and they don’t need a lot of fuss to perform well.
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

16 Essential Cooking Tools for Vegetarians and Vegans

With a change to your diet, comes a change in your kitchen. If you're switching up your meals by going meat-free, you might be missing some essential kitchen tools to help you make the transition. And even if you've already adapted this new eating regime, there's still probably a few tools that you never knew could be so helpful in cooking up your daily breakfast, lunch and dinner. Good Housekeeping compiled some of our favorite kitchen essentials, from chef's knives and vegetable peelers, to air fryers and cast-iron skillets, to give you all the tools you need to make that switch to a meat-free diet. Check out the top picks below.
Recipeskiowacountypress.net

Cooking at Home - Polenta with Pepper and Cheese

Enjoy this creamy and flavorful dish, packed with cheese, beans, peppers, and corn. 1 1/2 cups corn meal (or polenta, uncooked) 1 can whole kernel corn mixed with green and red peppers (11 ounces, drained) 2 cans green chiles (7 - 8 ounces) 1 can black or pinto beans (15...
GardeningFood52

The Essential Gardening Step You’re Probably Skipping

When I started my first vegetable garden, I drew everything out on graph paper, much to the amusement of my husband. As it turns out, I had the right idea. A few years later, when I became a Master Gardener, I learned that record-keeping is an indispensable first step. Because, while we think we remember, the reality is that we forget things (did I fertilize that tomato plant two weeks ago?) in the course of a gardening season, let alone from one gardening year to the next.
Lifestylekiss951.com

10 Essentials Every At Home Bar Needs

This listicle is full of lots of cool items that could up your at-home bartending game. If there’s something here you decide you just must-have, we’ve provided links to the product websites.  If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission.  Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create?  Drop us a line Shopping@bbgi.com.
Gardeningnewlifeonahomestead.com

How To Grow Tarragon in Your Garden

Tarragon (Artemisia Dracunculus) is a super addition to any herb garden if your growing conditions permit. There are different types of tarragon, Russian, Mexican and French. It’s not a great looking plant, but it is hardy and a sophisticated addition to your kitchen herb garden. Commonly grown to use as...