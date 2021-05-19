Herb Garden Basics: The Tasty Essentials Every Home Cook Should Grow
Never run out of parsley again. Or basil. Or thyme. Or cilantro. Or... If you eat, you should eat herbs—they bring a ridiculous variety of fresh zing to every dish they’re cooked into or sprinkled atop. And if you eat herbs, you should plant an herb garden, ensuring you have instant access to high-quality ingredients without a trip to the grocery store. But which herbs should you grow in your garden? We’re here with answers! (As always, pay attention to which gardening zone you live in to see your average sun exposure, rainfall, and climate patterns, so your herbs will have a good shot at thriving.)www.sunset.com