Aerospace & Defense

China’s first Mars rover has landed and is sending its first pictures

By Lisa Grossman
Science News
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s first Mars rover is taking in the view of its new home. The Zhurong rover touched down on the Red Planet on May 14, and its first images reached Earth on May 19. Zhurong, named for an ancient Chinese god of fire, has been orbiting the Red Planet since February 10, when China’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft entered Martian orbit. The rover landed in a vast plain called Utopia Planitia — also where NASA’s Viking 2 lander touched down in 1976, although Viking 2’s site was much farther north (SN: 9/11/76).

www.sciencenews.org
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Aerospace & Defenseperiodicaltoday.com

Report Says: China Creates Historic Mars Spacecraft Landing!!

According to state media, China has landed its rover on Mars, becoming the top 2nd country in history to land on the red planet. According to the state-run, the rover, Zhurong, named after a god of fire in Chinese mythology, arrived Saturday morning at the pre-selected place in Utopia Planitia on Mars Xinhua news agency. The six-wheel solar-powered Zhurong rover weighs about 529 pounds and carries six scientific devices. It will be deployed later from the lander for a three-month mission, searching for signs, evidence of ancient life on Mars’s surface.
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

NASA releases 3D video of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flight

NASA released a video this week giving viewers the chance to witness the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s historic third flight in 3D. In a release on Wednesday, the agency said that the video was meant to approximate standing on the Martian planet and witnessing the action “firsthand.”. “When NASA’s Ingenuity Mars...
Aerospace & DefenseNews On 6

In Major Milestone, China Successfully Lands Zhurong Rover On Mars

China's Zhurong Mars rover, mounted atop a rocket-powered lander, dropped away from its orbiting Tianwen-1 mothership Friday and descended to touchdown on the red planet, official news agencies confirmed, a superpower feat that highlights the growing prowess of the Chinese space program. The China National Space Administration confirmed Zhurong, named...
AstronomyGizmodo

Sun-Orbiting Spacecraft Takes Fascinating Images of a Coronal Mass Ejection

Coronal mass ejections are regular space weather events involving huge, fast-moving expulsions of plasma from the Sun’s surface. They’re routinely observed by a bevy of telescopes, and recently, Solar Orbiter has imaged its first stellar burps. Solar Orbiter is a collaborative mission between the European Space Agency and NASA. It...
Astronomywfxb.com

China Becomes Second Country in History to Land on Mars

China successfully landed a rover on Mars this weekend becoming the second country in history to do so. The rover Zhurong which was named after the God of fire in Chinese mythology touched down Saturday morning. The rover weighs about 529 pounds and carries 6 scientific instruments. It will soon be deployed for a three-month mission to search for signs and evidence of life on Mars.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

European startup builds oxygen-making machine for 2025 moon mission

A European startup is perfecting technology that will be sent to the moon to make oxygen from lunar soil as part of a 2025 European Space Agency (ESA) demonstration mission. Belgium-based Space Applications Services is building three experimental reactors under a contract with ESA announced on Wednesday (May 12). The reactors will be used to fine-tune the oxygen-making process to be tested on the moon as part of the planned in situ resource utilization demonstration (ISRU) mission in 2025.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

NASA Set To Test New Space Laser Communication Systems

To stay on track with ever-increasing data being sent from space to Earth, NASA announced it'll be testing laser communication systems starting this summer. Space missions are seeing new technologies and instruments capable of gathering more data than ever before. So in order to send this data back to Earth as quickly, and safely as possible, NASA plans to move away from the current and traditional radio frequency communications and to instead welcome laser communications, also known as optical communications.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter records its first EVER footage of powerful eruptions on the sun, captured when the spacecraft was just 46 million miles from the solar surface

The European Space Agency's (ESA) Solar Orbiter spacecraft has recorded stunning footage of a powerful massive eruption coming from the sun. While just 46 million miles from our star, closer than the current orbit of Mercury, the orbiter watched a coronal mass ejection (CME) blast out into space. These eruptions...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

China in Space–”From 1st Exploration of the Moon’s Farside to Landing the “God of Fire” on Mars”

China is moving boldly to dominate in 21st-Century space and science from being the first nation to explore the farside of the Moon, to creating a laser that can rip spacetime asunder to landing a spacecraft —six-wheeled Zhurong robot, named after the Chinese god of fire—on Mars for the first time on Saturday, a technically challenging feat more difficult than a moon landing.
Astronomysproutwired.com

Why did the world get excited by China’s landing on Mars?

“Landing on Mars is the latest achievement of China’s space program. China has demonstrated its fighting spirit,” Scientific American magazine commented on its website about the Chinese probe Tianwen-1 on Saturday (15). China International Radio – With the successful landing of the Chinese probe with the Zurong Explorer on Mars,...
Astronomymining-technology.com

When the Pilbara came to Mars

In July 2020, the Perseverance mission to Mars launched from NASA’s facility in Cape Canaveral. Five years earlier, three academics from the University of Sydney dug a sample of chert from the Australian outback. They had no idea that this piece of the Pilbara region in Western Australia would end up on Mars.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Conversation U.S.

If a satellite falls on your house, space law protects you – but there are no legal penalties for leaving junk in orbit

On May 8, 2021, a piece of space junk from a Chinese rocket fell uncontrolled back to Earth and landed in the Indian Ocean near the Maldives. A year ago, in May 2020, another Chinese rocket met the same fate when it plummeted out of control into the waters off the West African coast. No one knew when or where either of these pieces of space junk were going to hit, so it was a relief when neither crashed on land or injured anyone. Space debris is any nonfunctional human-made object in space. As a professor of space and society focused on...
Astronomybcfocus.com

Life on Mars: Life on Mars comes from Earth with space missions like NASA: A space mission like NASA comes to life on Mars

Scientists from many countries are engaged in the search for life on Mars, and successive planes have also been launched on the red planet. However, Cornell University professor Christopher Mason says life on Mars originated there, it would likely be difficult. In fact, Mason believes that when missions are sent from Earth to Mars, microbes or microorganisms may have arrived with them and flourish. He explained how this will affect the results of the search for life.
Astronomyaviationanalysis.net

The Chinese Mars rover Zhurong has reached the red planet

China has put its first rover on Mars. After the United States and the Soviet Union, it is the third country to achieve this. The first Chinese Mars spacecraft, Zhurong, has been orbiting Mars aboard the Tianwen-1 spacecraft since February. Last Saturday morning, it reached the red planet shortly after midnight. The Chinese space agency has yet to announce exactly when this happened. Since then, Macau University of Technology has announced the rover site, just 40 kilometers from its intended target. This is very cool for a Mars landing.