Jets Mailbag: Could Cameron Clark Win a Starting Job?

TYLER BRAY | School: Tennessee | Position: QB | Height: 6063v | Weight: 224v | Hand: 0928 | Arm: 3368v | Wingspan: 7700v | Age: 29 | Agent: Carter Chow. Wore No.25 at HUB Football (April/2021). Tall windup release QB that had very good touch and accuracy on the day. Took the entire day in stride, didn’t see any sense of urgency during the workout for him. His approach was very relaxed and casual through the workout. Had a high release point with each throw which would keep his balls from getting tipped at the LOS by defenders. Has a wind-up long release making timing slow even in a workout. Flat footed thrower that doesn’t generate velocity and power from his base. He is a better touch passer, hitting vertical throws with accuracy over linebackers and corners in the zone coverage drill and one-on-ones. See him as a vertical offense camp arm in the NFL. In the CFL see more of a backup type not sure he could take the reigns to be a starter with his elongated throwing motion.