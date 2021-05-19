Jets Mailbag: Could Cameron Clark Win a Starting Job?

The dull, post-draft part of the NFL off-season is upon us, and pundits favorite topics are speculating about the player’s performance expectations, and about the winners and losers of the upcoming competition for the final 53 spots on the roster. However, even on the sites requiring paid subscription, there’s an abundance of superficial, casual, opinionated writing, reporting of what others on the web have already written, and very little of truly original, informative pieces - inside info, thoughtful reviews of games or plays, revealing stat analyses, substantiated player evaluations, or game-tape analyses. Current low rate of NFL news and events should have allowed for use of the available time to write such pieces but, to no avail, there are few and far between.