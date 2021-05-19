newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets Mailbag: Could Cameron Clark Win a Starting Job?

By John B
ganggreennation.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks as always to those who sent in questions. A mailbag show can’t happen without mailbag questions. That’s at least what I assume since I’ve never tried. On today’s show we discuss whether Cameron Clark could potentially win a starting guard job, whether...

www.ganggreennation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Giants#Thoughts#Mailbag Questions#Running#Podcasts#Today#Front Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Jets Believe Undrafted Kicker Has Shot to Earn Starting Job

The Jets may have found their answer at kicker. After signing Chris Naggar as an undrafted free agent out of SMU, Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed that New York believes the kicker has a legitimate shot at earning a spot on this team in the offseason. "Very excited about...
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets Mailbag: What Will It Take to Sign Steven Nelson?

Today we have our first podcast mailbag after the 2021 NFL Draft. Thanks to those who sent in mailbag questions for this exciting occasion. If your question was not answered this week, feel free to send it again for a future mailbag edition. Today we look at whether the Jets...
NFLABC News

New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson doesn't expect to be handed starting job: 'Position has to be earned'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson appears to have a clear path to the starting job, but he doesn't expect to be handed a freebie. "In this position, the coaches want to play the best player. That position has to be earned," the No. 2 pick said Saturday on the second day of rookie minicamp. "I have to do what I'm supposed to do. That'll take care of itself."
NFLatlantanews.net

Mailbag: What Will Be the Starting Offensive Line

Mink: If I were a betting man (I'm too cheap), I would bet the Ravens' offensive line will be (from left to right) Ronnie Stanley, Ben Cleveland, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva. This really comes down to left guard and center because the Ravens just inked Villanueva to...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Bears Mailbag — How Long Until Justin Fields Starts?

Maybe the shock and elation of April 29, 2021 has started to return to normal for Chicago Bears fans. Maybe it hasn’t. But what the Bears pulled off last weekend in the 2021 NFL Draft has significant implications (possibly great ones) for years to come. Justin Fields. Teven Jenkins. Larry...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Howie Roseman: Eagles want to see Jalen Hurts win starting QB job

It wasn’t quite the bold statement that some fans have been waiting for, but for the first time all offseason, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has made it clear what he wants to see happen at the quarterback position in 2021. Roseman wants to see Jalen Hurts go out and...
NFLYardbarker

Zach Wilson: Starting Quarterback Job With Jets Must Be Earned

Zach Wilson may be the No. 2 pick—and the clear replacement for Sam Darnold under center—but he's not taking his role for granted. Asked on Saturday if he's expecting to be the starting quarterback when the regular season begins later this year, Wilson said that he needs to earn the starting job.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 3 things Justin Fields must do to win starting job

In an unexpected turn of events, the Chicago Bears were able to acquire Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rumors swirled that Fields would be snatched up in the top 5 picks, a price that would be too steep for Bears GM Ryan Pace to jump into. The Bears had just enough draft capital to at the 11th pick to go and grab their QB of the next decade.
NFLNew York Post

Zach Wilson not taking starting Jets job for granted

Zach Wilson had his second practice as a Jet on Saturday afternoon. But Jets fans are already dreaming about September. The expectation is that Wilson, who was taken No. 2 overall by the team in the 2021 NFL Draft, will be the Week 1 starting quarterback. But Wilson said that is something he needs to earn.
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Monday Mailbag: Which Players Could Bucs Least Afford To Lose?

The Pewter Report Bucs Monday Mailbag is exclusively sponsored by SimBull – the stock market for sports that allows you to trade sports teams like stocks and earn cash payouts when your teams win. SimBull has blended sports and the stock market to offer you a new way to invest...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Gruden, Ruggs and Edwards

The dull, post-draft part of the NFL off-season is upon us, and pundits favorite topics are speculating about the player’s performance expectations, and about the winners and losers of the upcoming competition for the final 53 spots on the roster. However, even on the sites requiring paid subscription, there’s an abundance of superficial, casual, opinionated writing, reporting of what others on the web have already written, and very little of truly original, informative pieces - inside info, thoughtful reviews of games or plays, revealing stat analyses, substantiated player evaluations, or game-tape analyses. Current low rate of NFL news and events should have allowed for use of the available time to write such pieces but, to no avail, there are few and far between.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Tyler Bray

TYLER BRAY | School: Tennessee | Position: QB | Height: 6063v | Weight: 224v | Hand: 0928 | Arm: 3368v | Wingspan: 7700v | Age: 29 | Agent: Carter Chow. Wore No.25 at HUB Football (April/2021). Tall windup release QB that had very good touch and accuracy on the day. Took the entire day in stride, didn’t see any sense of urgency during the workout for him. His approach was very relaxed and casual through the workout. Had a high release point with each throw which would keep his balls from getting tipped at the LOS by defenders. Has a wind-up long release making timing slow even in a workout. Flat footed thrower that doesn’t generate velocity and power from his base. He is a better touch passer, hitting vertical throws with accuracy over linebackers and corners in the zone coverage drill and one-on-ones. See him as a vertical offense camp arm in the NFL. In the CFL see more of a backup type not sure he could take the reigns to be a starter with his elongated throwing motion.
NFLYardbarker

Bengals Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor Following Workout at Rookie Minicamp

The Bengals are signing veteran wide receiver Trent Taylor according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The 27-year-old worked out for the team at rookie minicamp on Friday. Taylor is a proven punt returner and capable slot receiver when healthy. With Alex Erickson no longer on the roster, Cincinnati was hoping to find someone that can play slot on a regular basis behind Tyler Boyd.
Hockeynahl.com

Jets and Wilderness win on Thursday

Janesville 3 @ Chippewa 0 – Jets goalie Owen Millward stopped all 33 shots that came his way for his second shutout of the season as the Jets posted a 3-0 win over the Steel in the first of three games in a weekend series. The Jets jumped ahead 1-0 thanks to a 1st period goal from Cade Destefani, who scored his 22nd goal of the season. Xavier Lapointe and Max Igagaki would then add two more goals in the 3rd period for insurance. Steel goalie Grant Boldt made 24 saves in the loss.
NFLNBC Washington

Chase Young, Jon Allen React to Ryan Kerrigan's Farewell

Chase Young, Jon Allen react to Ryan Kerrigan's farewell originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A pair of Ryan Kerrigan Instagram posts have been the talk of the NFL on Monday morning, as Washington's all-time sack leader announced he was leaving the nation's capital after 10 seasons and signing with NFC East rival Philadelphia.
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets Mailbag: Which Second Year Players Need to Step Up in 2021?

Today we have our weekly podcast mailbag. Thanks to everybody who submitted questions. This is normally where I try to tell anybody whose question went unanswered to not be discouraged, but I believe I was able to answer every question this week. So thanks to everybody who submitted them. Today...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets RB Tevin Coleman is a weapon in the slot (Film)

New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman has produced at an incredible level as a receiver when lined up in the slot. The New York Jets had one of the least intimidating backfields in football last season, and one of the biggest reasons why is that they did not have anybody at the running back position who was a threat in the passing game. The Jets’ running backs combined for 386 receiving yards, ranking 30th among the league’s 32 backfields. They scored only one touchdown through the air and combined to average 5.3 yards per target, ranking 24th.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Undrafted free agent Chris Naggar could win Jets' kicking job

The Jets recently signed kicker Chris Naggar as part of a 12-man UDFA class, and head coach Robert Saleh said Naggar has a real chance to win Gang Green's kicking competition ( Twitter link via Connor Hughes of The Athletic). Special teams coordinator Brant Boyer is said to be particularly excited about Naggar’s potential.