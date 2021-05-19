newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck and ‘NCIS’ Actor Mark Harmon Once Starred in a Western Together: Everything to Know

By Katie Maloney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pNsh_0a4dKEn100

What happens when Tom Selleck and Mark Harmon, two iconic crime drama actors come together?

Western magic, that’s what happens. And that’s exactly what happened when “Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck co-starred with “NCIS” star Mark Harmon in the 2001 movie “Crossfire Trail.” Today, Mark Harmon investigates crimes related to the U.S. Navy on “NCIS.” And Tom Selleck overseas a group of officers as the NYPD Police Commissioner in “Blue Bloods.”

But 20 years ago, they faced off in a fight for a Wyoming ranch. During “Crossfire Trail,” Selleck plays Rafe Covington who promises his dying friend that he’ll take care of the man’s wife and 40,000-acre ranch in Wyoming. First, Selleck avenges his friend by beating up the man who killed him. Then he heads off to Wyoming to find his friend’s wife, Anne.

When Rafe arrives, he finds Anne already in mourning after someone mistakenly told her that her husband died over a year ago. Rafe also meets the movie’s villain, Bruce Barkow, played by Mark Harmon. Bruce has his sights set on Anne but not because he loves her. Instead, he plans to make her his wife and steal her ranch. But Rafe isn’t having any of it. Obviously, the two spend the movie fighting it out in true wild west fashion.

Can You Spot These Two Strange Details In ‘Crossfire Trail’

There are only two strange things about the movie. The first is watching Mark Harmon play a bad guy. After 18 seasons of seeing him play good guy Gibbs on “NCIS” it’s strange to seem on the other side of the fight. The second strange thing about the movie is a little less obvious. But eagle-eyed viewers will definitely notice. For no known reason, halfway through the movie, Tom Selleck’s character changes both his holster and his sidearm. He starts the film carrying a Smith & Wesson top-break revolver worn on his right hip. However, later in the movie, he’s carrying an ivory-handled Colt in a cross-draw holster on his left hip. No explanations are provided.

Regardless, watching Tom Selleck bring justice to a small Wyoming town is quite satisfying. If you’re a western fan, definitely check out “Crossfire Trail.”

https://youtu.be/pJ9lbKJyCwY

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Louis L’Amour’s Crossfire Trail – Trailer (https://youtu.be/pJ9lbKJyCwY)

Tom Selleck and Mark Harmon in “Crossfire Trail”

Tom Selleck Kept The Horse He Worked With During One Of His Western Movies

Once a person bonds with a horse, it’s hard to separate them. That was certainly the case for Tom Selleck and Spike, his horse from the 1990 movie, “Quigley Down Under.” After working together on the film, the two reunited seven years later for the movie “Last Stand at Saber River.” After that, the two’s bond was set. In fact, the production team for “Quickly” recognized just how much Selleck and Spike bonded. So, they gave Spike to Selleck as a gift. Spike spent the next 30 years living on Selleck’s own personal ranch. During a recent interview, Selleck’s former stuntman, Walter Scott, talked about the care that Selleck put into working with his horse.

“Tom’s always such a stickler for having the right saddle, the right gun, the right horse,” said Scott.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

89K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Walter Scott
Person
Mark Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bloods#Actor#Nypd#Film Star#Drama#The U S Navy#Ncis#Nypd#Smith Wesson#Javascript#Man#Trailer#Quigley Down#Western Magic#Video#Saber River#Crossfire Trail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

NCIS Spoilers: Mark Harmon And Pam Dawber Were Once Forced To Keep Their Relationship A Secret

NCIS Spoilers – Mark Harmon And Pam Dawber Are A Very Private Couple. It is true that Mark and Pam are a very private couple. This is the first time they have even ever acted together in a television show or any kind of production at all. Pam, known for her roles in “Mork and Mindy” and “My Sister Sam” married Mark, who incidentally is the brother of Kristin Harmon of “Ozzie and Harriet” fame in 1987. They said their vows in the chapel of his alma mater, the Harvard-Westlake School in Studio City, California. Harmon had just finished his time on “St. Elsewhere”, where he had begun being recognized as a star, and Pam was still on “My Sister Sam”.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Mark Harmon's Wife, Pam Dawber, Initially Hesitated to Join 'NCIS'

Actor Mark Harmon skyrocketed to fame with appearances on The Love Boat and St. Elsewhere — but most viewers will undoubtedly recognize him as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS. As Gibbs, Mark plays a demanding, albeit well-meaning boss who, as some fans will recall, encountered many complications in his romantic relationships. At one point, his ex-wife, Diane, even scammed one of his colleagues. But what about Mark's love life off-screen?
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Herald

Pam Dawber guest stars as a reporter on husband Mark Harmon's 'NCIS'

It's taken a long time, but Pam Dawber finally is working with her husband. He happens to be the star and an executive producer of one of the world's most popular television series: Mark Harmon, who welcomes his "Mork & Mindy"-alum spouse to her third of four scheduled guest appearances on CBS' "NCIS" Tuesday, May 18. She continues to play Marcie Warren, an investigative reporter whose professional determination both intrigues and frustrates current Naval Criminal Investigative Service exile Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon). In the newest episode, they're led by Marcie's friend's murder to a serial killer.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck Preview Season Finale of Show in New Video

Are you ready for Friday night’s two-hour season finale of “Blue Bloods” on CBS? If not, then we’ve got something to get you in the mood. Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and others from the popular crime drama share their insights into tonight’s story. It revolves around Detective Joe Hill, who happens to be NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan’s grandson. Selleck plays Frank Reagan on the show. Will Hochman portrays Hill.
Wyoming EntertainmentGossip Cop

Mark Harmon Retiring To Wyoming, Quitting Hollywood For Good?

You might know Mark Harmon as Jamie Lee Curtis’s fiance in Freaky Friday or his starring role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the last 18 seasons of NCIS. A year ago, one tabloid claimed that the veteran actor was leaving Hollywood for good and moving to Montana. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see what’s going on with Harmon’s retirement plans.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tom Selleck Once Explained What Was ‘Intimidating’ About Filming Westerns After John Wayne

Tom Selleck is an icon of both television and film. He has stepped into some of the biggest roles in both realms. Currently, he’s on Blue Bloods which is one of the most popular cop dramas on the air. Long before that he was the star of Magnum P.I. However, he has also starred in a number of westerns. His rugged good looks and impressive mustache have made him the perfect face of the modern cowboy. He proved that time and time again.
PetsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Does Breakout Star Dog ‘Lucy’ Belong to Mark Harmon?

While some may consider Mark Harmon the star of “NCIS,” other fans would say that Lucy is the new standout character on the series. Lucy is the name of an adorable, brown-haired, perky-eared dog that appears alongside Harmon and the rest of the cast. Lucy was introduced in season 18 and some fans speculated if Lucy was actually Mark Harmon’s famous pit bull mix, Dave.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

Tom Selleck Once Gave Away an Insane Amount of Money to ‘Magnum P.I.’ Crew

Tom Selleck fought to make Magnum P.I. more authentic to the average American. The show was his big acting break and he took pride in the series. That’s why he pushed the studio to make Thomas Magnum less like James Bond and more like an everyman, albeit one who lives outside Honolulu on a beach-front estate. He told them to think of James Garner in Rockford Files with a Hawaii vibe.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: How Friday’s Episode Marked Major Step for Eddie and Jamie

Finding their “love language” individually provided a major step for both Eddie and Jamie in the most recent episode of “Blue Bloods.”. Eddie, played by Vanessa Ray, proposed that she and her husband Jamie, played by Will Estes, find out a little more about each other. How would this work out? Both of them discovered what their “love language” was on the CBS crime drama’s episode, according to PopCulture.
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

Is Angie Harmon related to Mark Harmon?

ACTORS Angie and Mark Harmon are known for their crime stopping roles in their respective American crime drama series. Angie and Mark share the same last name and played similar roles in the shows NCIS and Rizzoli & Isles, but are the actors related?. Who is Angie Harmon?. Angie Harmon,...