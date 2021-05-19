newsbreak-logo
The Cubs traded Cameron Maybin to the Mets for literally a dollar

By Jesse Pantuosco
95.7 The Game
 4 hours ago

The Mets acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Cubs Tuesday … and it only cost them a dollar. New York will be Maybin’s 10th team in 15 major-league seasons.

