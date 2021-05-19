Chetek Chain of Lakes Fishing Report

If you’ve been holding back on a beach vacation for the family, now may be the time to get it in, at least if surf fishing is at the top of the menu. Pompano action has been hot all along the coast for the past week, with many anglers scoring multiple catches of these hard-fighting and very tasty fish. The easy way to get them is put 2 inch chunks of Fish Bites Sand Flea flavor prepared bait on 1/0 kahle hooks on a double pompano rig, heave the rig out beyond the first ledge and drop the rod in a holder. Not only the pompano find it, but also bluefish, whiting, black drum and even the occasional redfish. Some large trout are also being caught in the surf in the first hour of daylight at Dauphin Island by wadefishers throwing topwater or Slick Lures; www.ateamfishing.com.