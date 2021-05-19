Chetek Chain of Lakes Fishing Report

newsbreak-logo
Panfishing is heating up on the Chetek Chain of Lakes and many anglers are finding some nice bluegills as they prepare for the spawning season. Anglers are also reeling in lots of quality-sized crappies along the weed edges, fallen trees and submerged wood along the shorelines. Bluegill anglers are seeing...

