EURO Ressources S A : Annual general meeting answers to shareholder questions (28KB)

marketscreener.com
 2 hours ago

In the Management report, a mention is made regarding compensation for a special mandate given to Messrs. Ian Smith and David Watkins. What is the nature of this special mandate and what are the results? " Answer:. The special mandate was given to Mr. Smith and Watkins in the context...

www.marketscreener.com
Businessdallassun.com

Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Issues CEO Q1 Letter to Shareholders

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, issues Q1 CEO Letter to Shareholders. If 2020 was the year of correction and ways to think about business differently, 2021 has been and remains a year of robust opportunities for Alpine 4. For those of you who have read our financial statements for Q1 2021, they represent a perplexing snapshot of our Company in the midst of a monumental transition. In the process of metamorphosis, the Company has changed its direction to become a dominant player in several indices. Our shift began when the Company submitted, in January 2021, a $170 million S3 shelf registration statement with the SEC. For those of you who are not familiar with the SEC's S3 registration statement, it is usually reserved for companies with a much larger operating footprint and are for companies typically listed on the NASDAQ or NYSE. Alpine 4 met the S3 requirements and our S3 went effective with no review by the SEC. This was a huge moment for the Company, of which I can't express the importance of it enough and what it will mean for years to come.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Volta Finance Limited - Directorate change

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Volta Finance Limited (VTA/VTAS) The Board of Volta Finance Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Dagmar Kent Kershaw as an independent non-executive director, with effect from 30 June 2021. Ms...
Presidential ElectionBusiness Insider

Miravo Healthcare™ Announces Director Election Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company) a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced that at its 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2021 (the Meeting), all nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 9, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company.
Financial Reportscompsmag.com

Nasdaq Announces 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 (News) — Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders for June 15, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. Shareholders of record will be able to vote and ask questions online during the meeting. The virtual meeting website will be accessible 15 minutes prior to the meeting start by visiting: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NDAQ2021.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Maverix Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MMX) (TSX: MMX) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on May 13th, 2021. Maverix shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented at the Meeting, including the election of the Company's nine director nominees. Detailed results of the vote for directors are shown below:
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Addex Convenes Annual General Meeting 2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Geneva, Switzerland, May 14, 2021 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that its Annual General Meeting will take place on Wednesday 16 June 2021 at 11:00am CEST at the Campus Biotech, Chemin des Mines 9, 1202 Geneva.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Reports Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Tamarack Valley Energy ("Tamarack" or the "Company") announces that at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021 (the "Meeting"), the following individuals, being the eight nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated March 30, 2021 (the "Circular"), were elected by way of ballot as directors of Tamarack to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with the Company's articles or by-laws:
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Safeguard Scientifics Annual Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held On Wednesday, May 19, 2021

RADNOR, Pa., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (SFE) - Get Report ("Safeguard" or the "Company") will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This year's annual meeting will be conducted solely as a virtual meeting. Shareholders will be able to attend our 2021 annual meeting via live webcast by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/281908025.
Businesswhattheythink.com

96th Annual General Meeting of Koenig & Bauer AG

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Professor Dr. Ing. Raimund Klinkner, announcing the results of the proposed resolutions, which the shareholders adopted with a large majority. Shareholders approve all items of the agenda with a clear majority. Company still on a recovery trajectory – strategic stability underpinned by the diversity...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Howmet Aerospace to Host Virtual Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will host its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The annual meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only, via webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HWM2021. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 until February 24, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Businesswhattheythink.com

Annual General Meeting of Agfa-Gevaert NV

Mortsel / Belgium – At Agfa-Gevaert's Annual General Meeting, the 2020 financial statements, the remuneration report, the remuneration policy, the allocation of the result and the discharge of directors and auditor were approved. During the meeting, Mr. Christian Reinaudo, was reappointed as a non-executive director of the Company for a...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Battle North Gold Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Reminds Shareholders of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholder Proxy Voting Deadline

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Battle North Gold Corporation (TSX: BNAU) (OTCQX: BNAUF) ("Battle North" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ("Q1-2021"). Copies of these filings can be obtained at www.battlenorthgold.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. All references to dollars herein are in Canadian dollars ("$") unless otherwise specified.
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Shareholders elect all Delek nominees at annual meeting

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Shareholders at Delek US Holdings Inc annual meeting on Thursday overwhelmingly voted to elect all eight of its director nominees after a proxy fight with CVR Energy. In February, US refiner CVR Energy put forth three individuals that it wanted on the board of Delek. CVR also urged Delek...
BusinessBusiness Insider

WISeKey International Holding Ltd Schedules a Conference Call to Discuss the Agenda Items of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

WISeKey International Holding LtdSchedules a Conference Call to Discuss theAgenda Itemsof its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Zug, Switzerland, May 6, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 3:00 pm CET (9:00 am ET) to discuss the agenda items of the proposal our Board of Directors has recommended for shareholder approval at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM“), scheduled for May 25, 2021. A question and answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Morguard Corporation Announces Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: MRC) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual shareholders' meeting held on May 5, 2021 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of directors of the Corporation, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 12, 2021. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

93rd Vifor Pharma Group Annual General Meeting

At today’s 93rd Annual General Meeting of Vifor Pharma Ltd., shareholders approved all proposed resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with Ordinance 3 on measures to combat the coronavirus issued by the Swiss Federal Council, on the basis of Art. 8 of the new COVID-19 Act, shareholders were not permitted to attend the event in person. Shareholders exercised their rights exclusively through the independent proxy and 61.6% of the share capital was represented.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

IDACORP, Inc. 2021 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders Scheduled For May 20

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) - Get Report will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, May 20. The meeting will be held in virtual-only format, accessible via the Internet. IDACORP shareholders may attend the annual meeting by registering for the meeting at www.proxydocs.com/IDA no later than 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time on May 19, 2021. Additional information related to the meeting is available in IDACORP's 2021 proxy statement.