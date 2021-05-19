EURO Ressources S A : Appointment of the Chairman of the board of directors and declaration of dividend (38KB)
APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. PARIS, France, May 19, 2021: EURO Ressources S.A. ("EURO" or "the Company") (Paris: EUR) reports effective May 19, 2021, the board of directors was re-elected at the annual ordinary general meeting of shareholders held May 19, 2021. Mr. David Watkins was reappointed as Chairman of the board of directors of EURO by the board of directors. Also, Mr. Tidiane Barry and Ms. Sophie Hallé have been reappointed to the office of Directeur Général and Directeur Général Délégué respectively.