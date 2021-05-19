EURO Ressources S A : Appointment of the Chairman of the board of directors and declaration of dividend (38KB)

May 17, 2021 - N° 13. The SCOR Board of Directors chooses Laurent Rousseau to succeed Denis Kessler. The Board of Directors, which met today, has acknowledged with regret Denis Kessler’s decision to relinquish, for personal reasons, his duties as Chief Executive Officer of SCOR at the end of his current term of office, which is due to expire at the General Meeting of June 30, 2021. Consequently, the Board of Directors has decided to separate the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at the end of this General Meeting, i.e., one year earlier than initially planned. The Board unanimously expressed the wish that Denis Kessler agree to remain as Chairman of the Board of Directors.