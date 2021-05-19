Eurofins Announces the Success of Its Tender Offers on Three of Its Existing Bonds
Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA, rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by Fitch, “Eurofins”), a global leader in bioanalytical testing announces today the results of the tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) in respect to its EUR 353.6M 3.375% Bonds (ISIN: XS1268496640) due 30 January 2023 (the "2023 Bonds"), EUR 650M 2.125% Bonds (ISIN: XS1651444140) due 25 July 2024 (the "2024 Bonds") and its EUR 600M 3.75% (ISIN: XS2167595672) due 17 July 2026 Bonds (the "2026 Bonds", and together with the 2023 Bonds and the 2024 Bonds, the "Existing Bonds")www.marketscreener.com