newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Medical Affairs: Meeting the Challenges of COVID-19 and Omnichannel Engagement

marketscreener.com
 1 hour ago

With a focus on providing consistent, credible, and unbiased scientific information to key external stakeholders, Medical Affairs continues to increase in significance within life sciences. McKinsey and Company refers to Medical Affairs' new role as a 'primary strategic pillar of the organization alongside R&D, Commercial and Market Access.'1 This transition has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a focus on new virtual engagement models.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Surveys#Covid 19#Mckinsey And Company#Mckinsey Company#Customer Engagement#Community Engagement#Online Engagement#Strategic Leadership#Digital Technology#Omnichannel Engagement#Mckinsey And Company#Medical Affairs#Veeva#Hcp#Mckinsey Company#Digital Engagement#Medical Leaders#Key External Stakeholders#Digital Interactions#Robust Governance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthWVNews

Nurses have stepped to the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are reminded of the heroic efforts of nurses who have continually stepped up to the challenges. Already answering the call to the challenges of day-to-day health care, nurses have been on the many front lines of this dance with the virus, from treating patients in COVID-19 wards to testing, vaccination and education.
Aerospace & Defenselatestpandemicnews.com

How Monarch Air Group Alleviated Journey Challenges throughout COVID-19

How Private Jet Charter Provider Offered Clients Support by Remaining Flexible, Transparent, and Leading by Example. The Fort Lauderdale private jet provider executed several actions to ease the passenger’s travel experience, from constant communication and openness, to ensuring the best practices were always met while operating through the uncertainties imposed by the pandemic.
Pharmaceuticalshealthcareittoday.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracking Spotlights Patient Matching Challenges

The following is a guest article by Joaquim Neto, Chief Product Officer at Verato. States are attempting to address the issue, although approaches vary and have met multiple obstacles. For example, few states signed on to implement the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC’s) $44 million COVID-19 vaccination tracking system. One state that did ultimately opted out because the system was slow and crashed often. In states that set up their own registration websites, some systems lack the bandwidth to handle an influx of queries for vaccination slots. Others don’t communicate easily with other systems.
Marketsmccourier.com

Global Medical Robotic System Market with Covid 19 Analysis and Challenges On Upcoming Trends 2021-2028

Rise in technological advancements and increased adoption of these systems worldwide has been one of the major driving factors for the market growth. This trend will see the market rise from an initial estimated value of USD 7.08 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increased acceptance of these systems is also acting as a major market driver.
CollegesEurekAlert

Crowdsourcing for university community engagement COVID-19 safety strategies

What The Study Did: This is a qualitative study that evaluates a crowdsourcing open call to gather community input for engaging the university community in COVID-19 safety strategies. Authors: Suzanne Day, Ph.D., of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study:...
Public Healthhealthcareittoday.com

Report on COVID-19’s Impact on Medical Practices

If you know anything about the MGMA organization, they’re probably most well known for all the data they have around medical practices. Whether you’re looking for Provider Compensation Data, Medical Practice Claims and A/R data, or basically any data needed about medical practices, MGMA is the place to go. Given this, it was no surprise that MGMA would come out with their “Quantifying COVID-19: Measuring the Pandemic’s Impact on Medical Practices” report. The report is available as part of their MGMA DataDrive for those interested in purchasing the full report.
Health ServicesMarin Independent Journal

COVID-19 delivers financial hit to MarinHealth Medical Center

Like hospitals across the state, MarinHealth Medical Center has been dealt a whopping financial blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We do have quite a hole to climb out of,” said David Klein, who became MarinHealth’s chief executive in September after Lee Domanico retired. Klein said that since the pandemic began,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Zero-Contact Medical Station For A Safe And Rapid PCR Covid-19 Testing

HSINCHU, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Navi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a brain surgery robotic company, is launchin g "zero-contact" medical station s in hospitals across Taiwan , fully protect medical staff and patients from the cross-infection of "highly contagious diseases." The biggest risk of infection for medical staff is during intubation, nasal swabbing, and personal protective equipment (PPE) removal, says Dr. Jerry Chen, the Brain Nav i CEO. He adds that "Since the SARS crisis in Asia 17 years ago, there was no advancement in the protection technology for medical staff. How could medical staff protect us if they are not well protected in the first place?". As a physician himself with a full understanding of the frontline medical staff's anxiety, this motivates Dr. Chen to reimagine testing for infectious diseases using robotics, enabling zero-contact between medical staff and patients.
Public Health95.3 MNC

Eli Lilly to aid India with medication to fight off COVID-19

Executives at Eli Lilly say they will give 400,000 tablets of their COVID-19 treatment to the Indian government. The drug, baricitinib, will be used in combination with Gilead Science’s drug remdesivir. In India, the drug will be used in hospitalized COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or...
Health ServicesDOT med

Engaging patients where they are during COVID-19

Facing tighter federal rules for price transparency, significant year over year revenue losses across most metrics, and patient populations dealing with their own precarious finances, hospitals and health systems must find ways to clarify costs and engage patients throughout the payment process. Never have personalized payment solutions been so critical.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

The COVID-19 Challenge Is Not Over For The Banking Sector

BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banks must reinforce their risk management capabilities now and brace for the impact of substantial loan losses in coming months as the ending of government relief programs reveals the full financial impact of the pandemic, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).
Healthsciencecodex.com

Weighted "lottery" provides greater access to scarce COVID-19 medications

ATS 2021, New York, NY - A weighted "lottery" designed to increase access to the antiviral drug remdesivir during the May-July 2020 COVID-19 surge for those most affected by the coronavirus, including members of the Black, Latinx and indigenous communities, led to more equitable distribution of the badly needed medication, according to research presented at the ATS 2021 International Conference.
Nashville, TNbelmont.edu

Hughes Receives Board Certification as Medical Affairs Specialist

Sally Hughes PharmD, RPh, BCMAS, is currently in her two-year post-doctoral fellowship in Clinical Management with HealthTrust and Belmont College of Pharmacy. Recently, she was able to pursue a board certification as a medical affairs specialist to further her experience and career options in the pharmaceutical industry with the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA).
Pennsylvania GovernmentClearfield Progress

Mount Nittany Medical Center releases latest COVID-19 report

STATE COLLEGE — There are currently 16 COVID positive inpatients at Mount Nittany Medical Center, ages 48 to 93, with 17 COVID related admissions, and an average daily census of 19 COVID positive inpatients this first week in May, according to Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer Tiffany Cabibbo.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

On the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging of COVID-19

Patterns (N Y). 2021 Apr 30:100269. doi: 10.1016/j.patter.2021.100269. Online ahead of print. Although a plethora of research articles on AI methods on COVID-19 medical imaging are published, their clinical value remains unclear. We conducted the largest systematic review of the literature addressing the utility of AI in imaging for COVID-19 patient care. By keyword searches on PubMed and preprint servers throughout 2020, we identified 463 manuscripts and performed a systematic meta-analysis to assess their technical merit and clinical relevance. Our analysis evidences a significant disparity between clinical and AI communities, both in the focus on imaging modalities (AI experts neglected CT and Ultrasound, favoring X-Ray) and performed tasks (71.9% of AI papers centered on diagnosis). The vast majority of manuscripts were found deficient regarding potential use in clinical practice, but 2.7% (N=12) publications were assigned a high maturity level and are summarized in greater detail. We provide an itemized discussion of the challenges in developing clinically relevant AI solutions with recommendations and remedies.
Marketstricitytribuneusa.com

Hospital Patient Data Management Systems Industry: 2020 – 2026 | Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts| Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis| Philips, Norav Medical, Ecolab Europe, NEXUS AG

“Latest Research Report: Hospital Patient Data Management Systems Market 2020”. The report analyses the global capacity, production, revenue, consumption, status and forecast of the Hospital Patient Data Management Systems market. It also covers key manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development. The current economic, financial, environmental and governmental threats and their future effects on the growth of the market are a part of the report. Both quantitative and qualitative aspects of the industry are studied in detail and results are published. The report identifies significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
Softwaremartechseries.com

[24]7.ai Engagement Cloud Extends Omnichannel CX Leadership with Expanded AI Capabilities and Healthcare focus

[24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in conversational AI for both voice and digital customer engagement, announced several major enhancements to [24]7.ai Engagement Cloud, the industry’s first integrated suite of conversational AI services designed to power both voice and digital interactions. With the April 2021 release, [24]7.ai has extending its leadership in Omnichannel customer experience solutions with powerful new applications, features, tools, and integrations designed to make it even easier to build and deploy world-class customer experience solutions.
HealthIPWatchdog.com

The IP Challenge for Medical Research Centers

“In the medical innovation enterprise, administration of the research portfolio is an area that, more often than not, gets scant attention and is under-resourced. Failure to remain vigilant is both a monetary risk and loss of control risk.”. As we scan the press attention around medical intellectual property (IP) during...
Technologydataversity.net

Requirements for Confident Cloud Migration

Click to learn more about author Anne Hardy. The COVID-19 outbreak forced companies to change their priorities quickly to keep operations afloat. As a result, 85% of enterprises are expected to head for the cloud by 2025. However, collecting and migrating massive amounts of data in the cloud can make it harder to ensure integrity. Businesses must address the challenges of cloud migration through the lenses of data integrity, security, and sovereignty. While it may be a pain, it will enable you to make better, long-term business decisions confidently.