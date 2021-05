Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. A new policy is coming for Walt Disney World as a way to free up Park Pass Reservations. Recently we shared the news how Park Pass Reservations are pretty much full through June, while I am sure most are valid there are some who maybe wanted to reserve a possible date like Mother’s Day or even the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary but do not have a valid admission.