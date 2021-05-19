newsbreak-logo
A Zelda and Loftwing amiibo is releasing alongside Skyward Sword HD

By Jeffrey Pawlak
zeldauniverse.net
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has revealed that a brand-new amiibo of Zelda and her blue Loftwing will arrive just in time for Skyward Sword HD on the Switch. A brief trailer was released yesterday to show off the gorgeous figurine, as well as its gameplay functionality in the upcoming HD remaster of the Wii adventure. Players can use the Zelda/Loftwing amiibo to instantly warp from the Surface back to the Sky, saving a lot of travel time.

