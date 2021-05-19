A Zelda and Loftwing amiibo is releasing alongside Skyward Sword HD

I must admit that I’m far from the best at roguelike games. The only one that I ever beat was a game called Azure Dreams on the PlayStation 1, which came out in 1997 before the genre was even properly named “roguelike”. However, it was nowhere near as hard as some of the ones that come out today. Sometimes in modern roguelikes, a bad case of RNG can make or break your run, so I mostly shy away from such games. They’re not bad games — I am just bad at them. That said, I was very surprised at how much I’ve been enjoying Sword of the Necromancer with its easily approachable gameplay for all skill levels, and the bittersweet tone of its narrative.