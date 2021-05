Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks 5/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Brooklyn Nets will collide with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA action at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. Brooklyn settled in 2nd place at 43-23 of the Eastern Conference with 2 games behind and ranked 2nd in the Atlantic Division with a team percentage of 0.652. The Nets lost three games in a row after a 118-124 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. PG Kyrie Irving scored 38 points while SF Kevin Durant chipped in 32 points in leading Brooklyn. Durant also dished out 6 assists and grabbed 9 rebounds in the losing effort for the Nets. SG Joe Harris contributed 12 points while PF Jeff Green and PG Mike James added 10 points each in the loss.