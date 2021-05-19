Mineshaft Coaster offers thrills in Big Bear mountain

A rare & authentic Geodesic Dome Home in the Upper Moonridge area of Big Bear, selected by the LA Times as "Featured Property of the Week" in the Dec 21, 2007 weekend issue. Original blueprints allow for a quick conversion to a FIVE BR home. Currently, there are 2 Master BRs one with Sauna. Property is being sold furnished and the paintings provide a unique character and can be included with the right offer. A Unique Location: About a thousand feet above the lake, the back property line borders the national forest for quick and personal hikes or simply an extension of the back yard. The location offers unparalleled privacy and quietude even though it's only a few minutes from Bear Mountain ski slopes. A metal picket fence surrounds the entire property. Authentic Dome homes offer some advantages over traditional homes like energy efficiency, sound and music experience and even against extreme winds and earthquakes, it is said. No scientific data to that effect is offered. This home will likely impress any visitor. A haven for entertaining especially with the restaurant size bar and soapstone standalone 2nd fireplace. No overhead utility wires in this neighborhood. You have direct access to entire forest from the backyard and/or other access points. Seeing is believing and loving.