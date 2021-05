When the New York Knicks have been linked to star guards in the recent past, it has largely been through potential trades. The idea of pursuing a big name like Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook was to help give the franchise some sorely-needed credibility for future star pursuits. Well, with the Knicks at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference and Julius Randle dominating in his first All-Star season, that credibility has now been restored. That will allow the Knicks to realistically pitch star free agents on coming to New York, and according to SNY's Ian Begley, they have their eye on a veteran they know quite well.