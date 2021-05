LEWES, Del.- Postpartum depression for mothers can set in before child birth according to doctors. A recent study shows that nearly 48 percent of mothers met the criteria for postpartum depression, that's nearly twice the amount pre-pandemic. That's why one provider is trying to expand care to mothers who might be struggling. Aspira Health already provides a lot of services just like walk-in care, pediatrics, primary care and they're adding another notch to that with postpartum care. The doctors at Aspira say that postpartum depression can be shown with other symptoms just like agitation and anger as well.