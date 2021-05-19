Today’s COVID-19 numbers in South Carolina (and Oconee)

Here are numbers from today’s South Carolina DHEC report:. 181 new cases of COVID-119 confirmed statewide, including two in Oconee County. The names of 10 more South Carolinians go on the death list, including a middle-aged Anderson County resident who died last Saturday and an elderly Pickens County resident who died last Friday. Of 7,148 test results, the new South Carolina positivity is 4.5%. These numbers are data reflecting the count at the end of the day on Monday.