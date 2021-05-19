Undocumented immigrants face an uncertain road to recovery after the pandemic

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Marely traveled for 13 days with her mother from El Salvador toward the U.S.-Mexico border. But once they made it to a raft to cross the Rio Grande, the 12-year-old found out her mother wasn’t coming with her. Marely had to then turn herself in to Border Patrol agents in La Joya, Texas. Her mother is among many migrants sending their children to the U.S. alone because migrant families with older children are being rapidly expelled under a pandemic health rule. Meanwhile if unaccompanied children arrive alone, the Biden administration is allowing them to remain in the U.S. while they wait for their court cases. The Associated Press.