What's Going On With Tesla And Nio Stock Today?

By Henry Khederian
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 hours ago

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) shares are trading lower by 3% and 4%, respectively, Wednesday afternoon amid weakness in EV names, inflation concerns and growth names at large for the session. Weakness in Tesla also appears related to a steep drop in Bitcoin prices as well,...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
45K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
