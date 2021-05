Jim Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street" that the analyst note from Morgan Stanley about Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the great pieces he has read. What Happened: Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated an Overweight rating and a $4,500 price target on Amazon. The analyst noted if Amazon was valued using a price-to-earnings multiple on GAAP earnings, the stock could be worth $5,000 to $6,000 per share in the next 12 months.