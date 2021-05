The second week of May was an especially volatile one, particularly for the Dow, as Big Tech stocks stole the spotlight for much of the week. On Monday, investors' eyes were focused on the ransomware attack of the Colonial Pipeline that occurred over the weekend. The Dow erased its gains after clearing the significant 35,000 level to snap a three-day win streak, and the tech sell-off handed the Nasdaq a triple-digit loss. By Tuesday afternoon, tech's slide was gripping Wall Street, and took a major toll on other sectors as well. However, a bounce from Big Tech pared earlier losses, though the blue-chip index still finished with its worst day since late February.