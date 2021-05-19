newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Purdue Launches Brand Development Program for Student-Athletes

By D.J. Fezler
Posted by 
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q1OHs_0a4dIfM600

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University Athletics announced Wednesday it is taking a massive step for aiding its student-athletes in growing and managing unique, personalized brands.

By partnering with the Krannert School of Management and industry leader INFLCR, Purdue is launching an immersive brand development program that unifies all of its student-athlete development programs. The initiative — which is better known as EMPOWER — provides education, entrusts students with resources and offers entrepreneurship opportunities.

"We believe in empowering our student-athletes so they are positioned for success," Tom Mitchell, Purdue Associate Athletic Director for Compliance said in a release. "We also have a track record of fighting for student-athletes to pursue their passions as it relates to NIL. EMPOWER is just the next evolution in what we can offer Boilermakers for their student-athlete experience."

EMPOWER will allow student-athletes to develop their brand while having access to educational opportunities provided by the student-athlete development staff and partnership with INFLCR.

Students with the desire to grow will be entrusted with professional resources and creative content.

"The goal is to develop the most well-rounded student-athletes in the country and help student-athletes realize their platform and capabilities while being part of a prestigious, Power-Five institution," Peyton Stovall, Purdue Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Development, said.

Alongside all the resources provided by Purdue, the university will also provide a first-of-its-kind course offered through the Krannert School of Management called “Optimizing Personal Brand and Image."

Senior-level Purdue faculty, staff and alumni who are experts in the field will teach the course.

This education will focus on social media and branding while utilizing opportunities in leadership, community engagement, career advancement and professional development.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this brand management initiative," David Hummels, Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of the Krannert School, said. "Many of our most successful alumni have been student-athletes at Purdue, making this partnership a natural fit for the school. With a focus on personal branding, social and digital media strategies, financial literacy and philanthropy, the course we've developed will prepare students to cultivate, maximize and monetize their personal brands, giving them an advantage over their peers."

The initiative is tied together with INFLCR's programs and features providing students with national exposure. It will allow student-athletes to share their stories through custom content, brand strategy education and data analytics to track their growth.

"As we continue to modernize the college athletics experience, it's important that we educate and support our student-athletes on all aspects of Name, Image and Likeness," Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski said. "My hope is that our comprehensive EMPOWER student-athlete development platform will provide tools and resources that will benefit our student-athletes in tangible ways during their time with us at Purdue, but will also serve as a springboard to success when transitioning to the next chapter of their personal and professional lives."

Stories Related to Purdue Athletics

  • PURDUE ATHLETICS SCHEDULE: A look at the Boilermakers' programs still competing this spring. CLICK HERE
  • KERRIGAN SIGNED BY EAGLES: Ryan Kerrigan played at Purdue between 2007 and 2010 before being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He signed a one-year deal in Philadelphia. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE SWEPT BY MARYLAND: Senior Ben Nisle brought in every run for the Boilermakers this weekend, but Maryland swept Purdue in its home stadium. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the BoilermakersCountry Community!

  • Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter: @DJFezler
  • Follow BoilermakersCountry on Twitter: @sports_purdue
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
25
Followers
64
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Program Management#Program Director#College Students#Professional Development#Nil#The Nfl Draft#Twitter#Student Athletes#Brand#Launches#Athletic Director#Educational Opportunities#Professional Resources#Career Advancement#Athletics Mike Bobinski#Community Engagement#Success#Leadership#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
BoilermakersCountry

Purdue Athletics: Schedules, Results and Standings

Purdue has a myriad of athletic programs playing this spring. This past weekend, the Boilermakers' baseball program dodged a six-game losing streak, senior Joe Weiler led the men's golf team to a seventh-place finish in the Big Ten Championships and Senior Brody Smith of the men's track and field team broke the school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.
Illinois SportsPosted by
BoilermakersCountry

Purdue Baseball Falls Short 6-5 Against Illinois Despite Ninth-Inning Explosion

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue baseball made something out of nothing Friday, scoring five runs in the ninth inning but falling just one run short in a 6-5 loss to Illinois. A slow start for junior pitcher Calvin Schapira on the mound coupled with a struggling batting rotation spelled disaster for the Boilermakers early in the game. The Fighting Illini managed to jump to a 3-0 lead during the first four innings.
Indiana SportsPosted by
BoilermakersCountry

Westfield Guard Braden Smith Commits to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball landed its second player in its 2022 recruiting class Thursday as Westfield High School guard Braden Smith announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via social media. Smith received an offer from Purdue on Monday and now joins guard Fletcher Loyer from Homestead High School...
College Sportswvua23.com

Alabama Introduces Program Teaching Athletes to Build, Elevate Personal Brands

University of Alabama Athletics created a program, The Advantage, to teach Crimson Tide student-athletes how to build and elevate their personal brands. The Advantage will focus on brand management, social media platforms, financial literacy, and interview skills. The Advantage formed after the NCAA board unanimously voted to pass new protections...
College Sportsdeltacollegian.net

Delta student-athletes commit

Student-athletes are committing to four-year schools even though they were unable to compete this year due to Delta’s decision to cancel participation in spring competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To make up for a season without official competition, sophomores are getting attention from four-year coaches through training videos as well...
Iowa SportsPosted by
BoilermakersCountry

Big Ten Daily: Jordan Bohannon Returns to Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jordan Bohannon is the Iowa Hawkeye's all-time leader in games played after five years in Iowa City. Next season, he'll have a chance to extend that mark after announcing Monday he would return to the program for a sixth year. Bohannon has appeared in 143 games...
CollegesWOWO News

Vaccinations strongly encouraged for Purdue students

INDIANA (Network Indiana): Students who attend college at Purdue University’s campuses throughout Indiana are being strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19. President Mitch Daniels says you won’t be required to get the shot, but those who choose not to get the vaccine will be tested regularly. Daniels says the...
Mississippi SportsDaily Corinthian

Be proud of, support all student athletes

Please allow me to say this once and I promise I won’t gloat anymore. My son graduated from Ole Miss Sunday with his Bachelor of Arts and will now begin the journey into the rest of his life. I remember when I graduated from Freed-Hardeman College – it wasn’t a...