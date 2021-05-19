newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Western Mass Trio Nabbed With Weapons, Including Ghost Gun, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ADu2_0a4dIeTN00
The guns seized. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police in Western Mass allegedly busted a 23-year-old man and two others with three guns, including a ghost gun during a traffic stop.

The stop took place around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, when Springfield Police Narcotics detectives working on an unrelated investigation in the East Forest Park area when they spotted Milan Brown, of Springfield, with a clearly visible large capacity style magazine of a firearm protruding from his waistband, said the Springfield Police.

Detectives conducted surveillance when Brown and two other individuals, Luke McKinnie and Laquan Caldwell left the area in a car together.

Due to the firearm, detectives alerted other officers working a city wide hot spot detail that they were going to conduct a traffic stop.

Shortly after 7 p.m., detectives and officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Boston Road and Breckwood Boulevard.

Detectives detained Brown from the back seat and removed the firearm from his waist. This firearm was a Ghost Gun loaded with 25 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Detectives also secured McKinnie and Caldwell. A search of the vehicle turned up another firearm under McKinnie’s seat. This firearm was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, police said.

McKinnie is currently out on bail from a June 2020 arrest where he was charged with possessing a firearm with a laser attachment and a 31 round magazine.

Detectives then located a small bag of cocaine and 14 rocks of crack cocaine in the driver’s door side handle and another loaded firearm with 16 rounds of ammunition. Caldwell, the driver was then arrested.

Brown was charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

McKinnie, age 19, also of Springfield was charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Caldwell, age 23, of Springfield was charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine
  • Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
98K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Ghost Gun#Police Detectives#Gun Possession#City Police#Mass Surveillance#The Springfield Police#Man#Ammunition#Crack Cocaine Possession#Boston Road#Bail#Traffic Stop#Breckwood Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Voice

Seven Nabbed For Illegal Dumping In Western Mass

Smile, you’re on candid camera in Western Massachusetts. Seven people have been cited in Hampden County after being caught on camera illegally dumping debris, trash, and tree trimmings throughout the city. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan said that the...
Daily Voice

Popular Police Officer In Western Mass Makes Move To Private Sector

A popular now-former cop at a Western Mass police department is changing jobs to work in the private sector. Amherst Police Officer Andrew Hulse's last day on the job was Friday, April 30, after nine years with the department, said the department. Hulse was involved in many projects, most notably...
California Crime & Safetycrimevoice.com

Man arrested for carrying ‘ghost gun’

Originally published as a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office press release – “On 05-02-2021 at about 12:02 A.M, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah, California. The Deputy contacted the driver, Anthony Fortner, and a male...
Kansas Crime & SafetyNew Haven Register

Wichita police say family fight over gun led to fatal shot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A family fight inside a Wichita apartment over the weekend culminated in the inadvertent fatal shooting of a man as his aunt and another person struggled over a gun, police there said. The shooting happened Sunday night, Wichita police said in a news release. Investigators believe...
New Haven Register

Letter: Weapon of choice for mass shootings

Let me preface this post by saying I am not anti-Second Amendment. I own a firearm for home defense. If you break into my home I will take whatever means are necessary to deter or subdue you, including use of said firearm. That being said, my question is why do you need a high capacity, semi-automatic assault style firearm?
California Crime & SafetySanta Barbara Edhat

Suspect Arrested for Ghost Gun and Narcotics Charges

A suspect who fled from detectives on Friday was arrested yesterday for numerous charges including possession of a “ghost gun” and narcotics charges. On Friday, April 30, 2021, detectives attempted a traffic enforcement stop on a silver Buick sedan in the 1000-block of North H Street in Lompoc. The driver of the vehicle sped from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed and lead detectives on a pursuit that ended in the 200-block of East Central Avenue. During the pursuit, detectives were able to clearly see the driver and solo occupant who they recognized as 32-yerar-old Abel Carrillo of Lompoc, who was known to have an active PRCS warrant.
meadowlakenow.com

N.S. mass killing probe names participants including families, police, victims groups

HALIFAX — The public inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting has named participants, including families of those killed, police groups and organizations that advocate against gender-based violence. The announcement today of people and organizations considered to have “substantial and direct” interest in the inquiry also included advocacy groups both opposed...
Daily Voice

Police Officer Recovering After Being Hit By Vehicle In Western Mass

A police officer directing traffic in Western Massachusetts was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle early on Thursday morning, the department announced. An officer from the Agawam Police Department is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle around the Morgan Sullivan Bridge Replacement at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 6.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Continuing Investigation Of Fatal Western Mass Crash

Authorities are continuing investigating a motor vehicle crash in Western Mass that left one man dead. The crash took place at 2:15 p.m., Saturday, May 15, in Hampshire County when a motorcycle traveling west on Route 9 collided with a motor vehicle traveling eastbound in Belchertown, just west of the Ware town line, said the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
Chicago Tribune

Concealed gun license holder pulled out weapon during Hegewisch dispute, shot neighbor, Chicago police say

A man with a concealed carry license drew his gun and fired, shooting his neighbor after an argument with the neighbor escalated into a fistfight, according to Chicago police. His 53-year-old neighbor was hit once in the “upper right leg,” according to a statement from police, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Daily Voice

Two Women Nabbed Vandalizing Vehicles In Area, State Police Say

A pair of women have been accused of damaging two vehicles with derogatory words in the area, authorities announced. Sullivan County residents Rachel Bates, age 27, of Eldred, and Jennifer Hickey, age 24, of Highland Lake, were arrested on Monday, May 11 around 12:15 a.m. by state police are they responded to an Eldred home for a report of vandalism, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
Crime & SafetySaratogian

Police say man shot by Rochester officers brandished gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester police officers fatally shot a man early Friday after seeing him brandish a handgun inside a car they had approached as part of an investigation into reported gunfire, authorities said. The man, who police did not identify, was a passenger in the back seat of...