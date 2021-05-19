Western Mass Trio Nabbed With Weapons, Including Ghost Gun, Police Say

The guns seized. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police in Western Mass allegedly busted a 23-year-old man and two others with three guns, including a ghost gun during a traffic stop.

The stop took place around 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, when Springfield Police Narcotics detectives working on an unrelated investigation in the East Forest Park area when they spotted Milan Brown, of Springfield, with a clearly visible large capacity style magazine of a firearm protruding from his waistband, said the Springfield Police.

Detectives conducted surveillance when Brown and two other individuals, Luke McKinnie and Laquan Caldwell left the area in a car together.

Due to the firearm, detectives alerted other officers working a city wide hot spot detail that they were going to conduct a traffic stop.

Shortly after 7 p.m., detectives and officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Boston Road and Breckwood Boulevard.

Detectives detained Brown from the back seat and removed the firearm from his waist. This firearm was a Ghost Gun loaded with 25 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Detectives also secured McKinnie and Caldwell. A search of the vehicle turned up another firearm under McKinnie’s seat. This firearm was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition, police said.

McKinnie is currently out on bail from a June 2020 arrest where he was charged with possessing a firearm with a laser attachment and a 31 round magazine.

Detectives then located a small bag of cocaine and 14 rocks of crack cocaine in the driver’s door side handle and another loaded firearm with 16 rounds of ammunition. Caldwell, the driver was then arrested.

Brown was charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

McKinnie, age 19, also of Springfield was charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Caldwell, age 23, of Springfield was charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.