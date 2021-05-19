CSA to launch diversity consultations

The Southeastern Association of Local Governments is hereby accepting bids for an accounting consultant. The period for consultation is June 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, with possible extension for an additional year. The consulting firm must be familiar with generally accepted accounting principles, and generally accepted auditing standards, as promulgated by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA); the AICPA Audits of State and Local Governmental Units audit and accounting guide; and the Governmental Auditing Standards, published by the US. General Accounting Office. Federal compliance test work will be done in accordance with the Office of Management and Budget Circular A-133, the Yellow Book – audits of state and local governments, Federal Single Audit Guide – A-133, Governmental Auditing Standards, and State of Utah Compliance Audit Guide.