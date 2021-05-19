newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CSA to launch diversity consultations

advisor.ca
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWith growing calls for improved diversity in corporate Canada, securities regulators are consultating on diversity on corporate boards and in executive suites. The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) said Wednesday that they’ll engage in research and consultations with issuers, investors and others on “broader diversity” among corporate directors and executive officers.

www.advisor.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csa#Public Companies#Executive Directors#Public Disclosure#Csa#Autorit#Stakeholders#Corporate Canada#Canadian Investors#Corporate Directors#Representation#Securities Regulators#Corporate Boards#Policy#Issuers#Ceo#Executive Officers#Diversity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessStamford Advocate

Frazier & Deeter Extends Public Company Audit Practice To Canada

Top 50 accounting and advisory firm registers with the Canadian Public Accountability Board. Frazier & Deeter, a Top 50 U.S. accounting and advisory firm, announced today the firm is now eligible to perform audits of companies traded on Canadian stock exchanges, having registered with the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB).
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Duesenberg Technologies to Form a Strategic Committee to Consider Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Listing Application

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Penang, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - Duesenberg Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: DUSYF) (the "Company" or "Duesenberg"), an OTCQB-listed issuer, is pleased to announce that the Company will form a strategic committee to review and develop a capital markets strategy focused on Canada and Europe. As part of the review, the strategic committee is expected to consider an application to list the Company's common shares on Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").
Businessdallassun.com

AmmPower Corp. Appoints Paul Sparkes to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower'), announces the appointment of Mr. Paul Sparkes to its advisory board, effective immediately. Mr. Sparkes is an accomplished business leader and entrepreneur with over twenty-five years of experience in media, finance, capital markets and...
Businessatlanticcitynews.net

DHS Builds Out Investment Funds Practice in London with Partner Broomhold: Fernando Aguirre, Executive Vice Chairman of DHS Announced

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA -- Global firm DHS announced today that fund formation partner Broomhold will join its London office adding further strength to the UK capabilities of its leading Private Investment Funds and Secondaries practice. [caption id='attachment_11413' align='aligncenter' width='460']. Executive Vice Chairman for DHS[/caption]. 'We are very excited that...
Indiana BusinessInside Indiana Business

New Name for KSM Consulting

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis-based technology and data analytics consulting firm that sprouted from its former parent Katz, Sapper & Miller has undergone a rebranding and is expanding. KSM Consulting has adopted the new name of Resultant. In addition to the name change, Resultant says it currently has 45 new employee...
Businessfinextra.com

B-North strengthens team with five senior hires

B-North, the Manchester-based challenger building an SME lending bank for the UK has further strengthened its team with five important hires in its finance and risk teams. David Travis joins as Company Secretary and General Counsel, Andrea Harrison has been appointed Head of Financial Reporting and Control, Simon Nicholson joins as Risk and Compliance Manager, Faye Comerford joins as Financial Crime Manager and Deputy Money Laundering Reporting Manager, and Sarah Hewitt joins as Underwriter, Credit Risk, as the company moves towards securing its banking licence.
Fraud CrimesPosted by
TheStreet

CSA Investor Alert: Investment Scam Involving Fidelity Investments

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is warning the public about an investment scam claiming to represent Fidelity Investments. The scam provides investors with documents outlining two investment opportunities that purportedly offer a guaranteed and high rate of return on the investments. The "Fidelity Capital Protected Fixed Income Fund" and the "Guaranteed Investment Bond" are not products offered by Fidelity Investments.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

B-North, a Fintech Building an SME Lending Bank, Makes New Hires, Focused on Acquiring Banking License

Manchester-based B-North, the challenger developing an SME lending bank for the United Kingdom, has hired five more professionals to support its finance and risk departments. David Travis has joined as B-North’s Secretary and General Counsel, Andrea Harrison will be serving as Head of Financial Reporting and Control; Simon Nicholson has been appointed as Risk and Compliance Manager; Faye Comerford is the new Financial Crime Manager and Deputy Money Laundering Reporting Manager; and Sarah Hewitt will be now be working as Underwriter, Credit Risk.
Economyaithority.com

Knotch Launches Strategic Consulting Services for Content Leaders

Service Focuses on Delivering Content Intelligence-LED Best Practices for Marketers. Knotch, the leading provider of planning and analytics built specifically for content, announced the launch of Knotch Consulting for content marketers. The service is designed to help marketing teams establish the strategic vision and operational framework to ensure that their content initiatives drive business outcomes.
Career Development & AdvicePoets and Quants

Mr. Aspiring Management Consultant

I’ve been working for a global brand consulting agency for a little over two years. I started as a strategy analyst and was promoted to an associate role on the new business team. I help identify clients, explain how our services can help them, and organize our pitches. I joined my current company after interning at a marketing agency in Spain.
Energy IndustryPoets and Quants

Mr. Pipeline Engineer To Consulting

I am an engineer in asset management and planning for a Fortune 500 utility. At work, I have been identified for my leadership abilities and quality work, resulting in a promotion and multiple leadership positions in technical committees including a president role. I am hoping to transition to consulting with a focus on energy and sustainability.
Pennsylvania Businessupenn.edu

Building Diverse Boards

Even before arriving at Wharton as an MBA/MA dual degree student of the Lauder program, Tereza Nemessanyi WG97 knew what she wanted to do. Having served as employee number one at central Europe’s first regional television station — a venture-backed initiative with more than $400 million in funding from investors that included Wharton alumnus and benefactor Ronald Lauder W65 — Tereza moved to Philadelphia with a clear plan about what she wanted to major in: corporate entrepreneurship.
Jobscoroflot.com

Communications Consultant

To optimize the health and well-being of those we serve. • High Energy: We demonstrate vitality and enthusiasm. • Compassionate: We treat others with kindness and a helpful spirit. • Internally Driven: We make it happen. • Can Do: We greet opportunities and challenges with positivity and resilience. Job Overview:
Public HealthItproportal

IT consultancy industry is booming thanks to the pandemic

Many businesses may have gone under during the pandemic, but many more have been created and have zero intention of closing up shop once restrictions are lifted. This is according to a new report from The Accountancy Partnership, an online accounting service for UK businesses, which states that there were a “record number” of new businesses started in 2020.
Economyetvnews.com

NOTICE OF ACCOUNTING CONSULTANT BID

The Southeastern Association of Local Governments is hereby accepting bids for an accounting consultant. The period for consultation is June 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, with possible extension for an additional year. The consulting firm must be familiar with generally accepted accounting principles, and generally accepted auditing standards, as promulgated by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA); the AICPA Audits of State and Local Governmental Units audit and accounting guide; and the Governmental Auditing Standards, published by the US. General Accounting Office. Federal compliance test work will be done in accordance with the Office of Management and Budget Circular A-133, the Yellow Book – audits of state and local governments, Federal Single Audit Guide – A-133, Governmental Auditing Standards, and State of Utah Compliance Audit Guide.
Technologyenergyvoice.com

ABS Consulting launches cybersecurity offering to combat increasing global attacks on operational technology networks

ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting), a leading global operational risk management company, has launched an integrated new cybersecurity service designed to help organizations monitor, manage and reduce the growing threat of Operational Technology (OT) cyber attacks. “The digital front line is expanding to the OT environment, impacting today’s industrial systems...
Musicmusically.com

Impala launches diversity and inclusion survey of Euro indies

Independent music body Impala is launching a new survey of diversity and inclusion in European independent music companies. The organisation is asking indies across the continent to respond to the survey, to help it to understand the demographic makeup of the sector, and then to steer its future policies. “It’s...
HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Allscripts Launches ADP Empower to Amplify Diverse Voices in Health IT

– Allscripts announced its team that leads the Allscripts Developer Program (ADP) has launched ADP Empower, a new program designed to amplify diverse voices in the healthcare technology industry and offer valuable resources to underrepresented entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and accelerate innovation. – The Allscripts Developer Program aims to...