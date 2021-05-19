Norfolk State adds former four-star forward who spent time at Siena and Rhode Island

Former Siena and Rhode Island forward Dana Tate will join Norfolk State’s basketball team for the 2021-22 season, the school announced Wednesday.

A former four-star recruit from Boston, the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Tate is the program’s fourth signee of the 2021 recruiting class.

“Dana is a major addition for NSU basketball,” Spartans coach Robert Jones said in a statement.

“At his size, he can handle the ball well and shoot the ball from 3. He also brings a level of intensity that fits well into our culture! He should be a mismatch problem in our league.”

Tate appeared in all 33 games for Rhode Island as a freshman in 2018-19, averaging 4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He scored in double figures twice, including a career-high 15 points in a win over Middle Tennessee State. He also had 12 points in an Atlantic-10 Tournament win over VCU that season.

Tate played in eight games as a sophomore in 2019-20, averaging 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, before transferring midway through the season to Siena. Tate did not compete for the Saints as a junior in 2020-21.

He joins three other signees as part of the program’s 2021 recruiting class. Junior college guard Cahiem Brown, point guard Christian Ings and forward Kris Bankston all have joined the program for the upcoming season. Like Tate, Ings (Rider) and Bankston (Little Rock) will transfer from Division I programs.

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com