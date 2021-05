The St. Louis Blues clinched the final playoff spot in the West Division on Friday, picking up one point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. The two teams face off for the final time this regular-season on Saturday. With the Golden Knights sitting in the top seed in the West, while the Blues are in fourth, there is a good chance they will meet again in the first round of the playoffs later this month. Now that St. Louis has its postseason ticket booked, it’s time to start preparing for another run at the Stanley Cup. To get there, they would need to take down Vegas (or a team capable of beating them). Saturday’s game presents a great challenge for the Blues as they start shifting their mindsets to playoff-mode against a potential playoff opponent.