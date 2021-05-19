newsbreak-logo
Hawaii Crime & Safety

Hawaii man gets 5 years in crash that killed mom of 4 kids

 4 hours ago

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison in connection with a car crash that killed a mother of 4 and injured three teenage girls in 2019. Nicholas Abarcar, 26, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree negligent homicide and three counts of...

Kailua-kona, HI
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Hawaii State
