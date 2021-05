In 2019, I wrote an article for Al Jazeera. In that article I reiterated that we, the Palestinians in Gaza, had made a choice. I wrote: “We will not die for a slow and shameful death, and at the same time thank our killers and self-deception, who deceived themselves and portrayed slavery as a fait accompli for the occupiers.” Our struggle is non-sectarian. This is the struggle contained in the basic principles of the International Declaration of Human Rights, regardless of how hypocritical Western media try to cover up the truth.