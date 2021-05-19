newsbreak-logo
Moose Boats Hires Ken Royal as Sales VP

marinelink.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifronia-based boat builder Moose Boats said it has hired Ken Royal as vice president of sales. Royal has extensive experience operating Moose Boats as a firefighter with the Tiburon Fire Protection District, and training other operators on Moose Boats, and will bring these skills and knowledge to help grow the Moose Boats brand. “Having logged over 15 years serving his district aboard two Moose Boats catamarans, we find his expertise in real world applications to be of great value to both current and prospective Moose Boats clients” said Stephen Dirkes, general manager of Moose Boats.

