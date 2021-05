Head-to-head: 0-0 The Spaniard has gone under the radar the past five or so years, from being one of the better clay courters in the world injuries have plagued his career hugely. Despite all that, however, at 35 years of age he still finds himself inside the world’s top 80 with wins here and there on the dirt. Thompson’s game is not suited to the clay like pretty much every other Australian out there on tour. This is going to be a huge grindfest from the back of the court and the Spaniard should get through it.