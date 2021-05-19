Amid Erika Jayne’s Legal Troubles, Flaunting Her Wealth on ‘Real Housewives’ May Be a Risky Move

For six seasons, since making her debut on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2015, Erika Girardi (stage name: Erika Jayne) has skated along the surface of the Bravo show. She has promoted her singing career, and shown off her seemingly fabulous life in Pasadena, Calif., with her famous lawyer husband, Tom Girardi, who is 33 years her senior (and from whom she is now estranged). She’s bragged about spending $40,000 a month on her glam, and has surrounded herself with several minions on her payroll who cheerlead (and choreograph) her every move. Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut Broadway down, she’d parlayed her fame into a turn on Broadway as Roxie Hart in “Chicago.” (For clarity, Variety will refer to the Girardis by their first names.)