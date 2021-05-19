Austin Public Health, Travis County administer 400,000 COVID vaccines

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County have reached a substantial milestone as they have now administered 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines. "This is a big milestone for our community. I'm grateful for everyone who helped us get here, including the doctors, nurses, firefighters, first responders, school districts, and community members across our region that volunteered to help get our neighbors vaccinated," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown in a news release. "We are not done yet. If you or the 12 and older children in your life haven't gotten vaccinated yet, now is the time to do so."