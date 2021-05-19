newsbreak-logo
Arkansas Lifestyle

Top 10 Bella Vista Restaurants

Are you on the hunt for the best restaurants in Bella Vista? In the not too distant past, you had to drive to Bentonville if you wanted to dine out, but with the fast-paced growth of the area, Bella Vista now offers some its own list of delicious places to eat. Now everything from ice cream to Mexican, to fine dining, to Pizza, to burgers, to traditional American fare is located within the borders of Bella Vista proper.

Check out the list below to find a quality restaurants in Bella Vista:

Table of Contents

  • BV Bar & Grill $$
  • Highlands Pub & Patio (also known has Highlands Country Club)
  • Mai Chinese Food Trailer (Food Truck)
  • Pasta A La Vista $

BV Bar & Grill $$

98 Club House Dr., (479) 855-5117

Open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week. Has a full bar with great daily Happy Hour specials. Food is both delicious and nutritious. Ordinary food like meatloaf is a gourmet experience. Fish and Chips are cooked to perfection and the Baby Back Ribs and Prime Ribs are outstanding. Friendly, comfortable spot to watch sports on 12 TVs, and has a fun patio area.

Duffer’s Cafe

638 W Lancashire Blvd, (479) 855-6094

Unique, golf themed restaurant serving delicious old school breakfast and lunch. The menu is quite varied and features delicious specialties, including quiche, quesadillas, soups and salads, hot and cold sandwiches, bakery items, omelettes, traditional egg dishes, a la carte items and more. All served with a friendly smile.

El Pueblito

1705 Forest Hills Blvd, (479) 855-2324

An authentic family owned Mexican restaurant serving traditional favorites from a large menu. Burritos, fajitas, vegetarian combinations, steak, seafood, chicken, pork and a fabulous selection of appetizers. The margaritas are second to none and the service is friendly and fast. Great place to take the family, out-of-town guests or friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyKIh_0a4dG1Fz00

Gusano’s Chicago-Style Pizzeria

19 Cunningham Corner, (479) 876-6969

Featuring delicious Chicago-style pizza and cold, cold beer, and located close to Bella Vista golf courses. Has daily food specials, tasty appetizers, fresh cold and crisp salads, pasta, calzones, TVs for watching sports, live music, friendly, fast service, and catering. Great family-friendly atmosphere, and fun environment to meet up with friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQypF_0a4dG1Fz00

Highlands Pub & Patio (also known has Highlands Country Club)

1 Pamona Dr, (479) 855-8114

Has a relaxing environment, a restaurant with a full bar featuring high top tables and stools, nice patio, 13 TVs, shuffleboard, pool, darts and friendly, fast bartenders. Serves tasty pub fare including hotdogs, brats, chili and a daily special. Super fun space for after golf or just a neighborhood place to hang out.

JJ’s Grill Bella Vista

12 Cunningham Corner, (479) 802-6455

JJ’s is a lively, community bar and grill with many TVs to watch your favorite sports events. Food is delicious including their phenomenal burgers which are on point every time. Atmosphere is geared toward having fun whether you’re there with family or friends. Local and regional acts take the stage for free live on most nights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WE0fx_0a4dG1Fz00

Mai Chinese Food Trailer (Food Truck)

13472-13482 Lookout Dr, (417) 291-4625

If hot, fresh spring rolls, tasty fried rice, amazing Crab Rangoon, Pad Thai, Sesame Chicken, General Tso chicken make your mouth water, then you must give this exciting food trailer a try. Portions are large, price is right and service is fast and efficient.

Papa Mike’s

1 Kingsdale Ln, (479) 855-8117

Friendly neighborhood atmosphere serving delicious food including delicious traditional breakfasts, burgers, sandwiches, salads, hot-off-the-char-broiler burgers and wraps. Service is friendly, fast and efficient. There is a good sized dining room and a small porch with tables for outdoor dining. Great spot for meeting up with friends to share a tasty meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKLyq_0a4dG1Fz00

Pasta A La Vista $

13467 Lookout Dr, (479) 455-2103

A chef-driven food truck specializing in some of the best Italian food you’ve ever put in your mouth. Fettuccine Alfredo is off-the-charts delicious and so is the Italian sausage tortellini and lasagna. Popular for stopping by when you don’t want to cook. Portions are large, prices are reasonable and service is friendly and fast. Your family will love you for bringing home dinner from Pasta A La Vista. Note: Image at top of the page is courtesy of Pasta A La Vista.

The Veggie Table

1733 Forest Hills Blvd,

(479) 715-2361

Featuring healthy, fresh food in a friendly atmosphere. Veggie Frito Pie, Tostada, Tostada, wraps, salads, soups and salmon quinoa bowl are just some of the menu items created especially for the health conscious person. If you haven’t yet been, go soon to see what all the buzz is about.

Honorable Mention

Crazy Willy’s Ice Cream

103 Veterans Way, (479) 876-3379

Located at the Veterans’ Wall of Honor in Bella Vista, Crazy Willy’s is a delightful food truck serving Dole whip ice cream in several different flavors including Pineapple. This soft serve ice cream is unique, delicious and bursting with flavor. There’s plenty of comfortable adirondack chairs scattered around where you can relax as you enjoy your cone or cup of ice cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdfM8_0a4dG1Fz00
