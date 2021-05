CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Jonas Brothers are coming to Blossom Music Center later this year as part of the trio’s Remember This Tour, the band announced today. With COVID-19 health orders relaxing as people are vaccinated, more and more bands are coming Northeast Ohio’s way this year, and fans of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas can get ready to see them here come Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.