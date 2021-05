Marlins Games Heritage Celebrations Return to loanDepot Park. Ticket packages include a themed Marlins hat or shirt, and donation to a related charity organization. Heritage Celebrations are back at loanDepot park for the 2021 season, bringing the festive atmosphere to the ballpark for select Marlins games, with musical instruments, flags and more welcomed and encouraged! The Heritage Celebration ticket packages include a themed Marlins hat or shirt as well as a portion of the proceeds from each ticket will benefit a related charity organization. Plan your celebration now, complete with live postgame entertainment presented by Truly Hard Seltzer!