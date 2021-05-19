UTSA names David Mongeau to lead new School of Data Science
— The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected David Mongeau to serve as the founding director for its School of Data Science. The new school, the first of its kind in Texas, is a key component in UTSA's phased, 10-year approach to accelerating the development of its Downtown Campus as a destination for producing highly skilled professionals in data science and analytics, advancing economic development in the urban core and creating prosperity for San Antonio.