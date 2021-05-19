Weare School District will negotiate with teachers to drop mask wearing requirement
With just a month left in the school year, the Weare School Board will enter negotiations with the teachers union to discuss removing the requirement for masks in schools. In a school board meeting Tuesday night, which was held in person in the Weare Middle School cafeteria, school officials and members of the community debated the merits of either lifting or keeping the district’s mask requirement in place until the end of the school year on June 18. The board ultimately voted 3-2 to negotiate with the union on the issue.www.concordmonitor.com