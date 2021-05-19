Erika Jayne Had a Nervous Breakdown
The ladies of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are known for having a drama-filled season, and it looks like season 11 won’t be any different. Cast member Erika Jayne announced in November that she was separating from her now estranged husband and former attorney Thomas Girardi. “I did not see it ending this way,” Jayne says in the RHOBH season 11 trailer. “I was gonna hold that man’s hand until he died.” Shortly after the announcement, Girardi’s assets were frozen, and he faced a civil lawsuit accusing him of embezzlement.heavy.com