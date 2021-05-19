Erika Jayne Had a Nervous Breakdown

Kary Brittingham revealed that she and her husband, Eduardo Brittingham, will be getting a divorce during Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 reunion. During the sit-down with her fellow RHOD cast members and Andy Cohen, which aired on May 4, Kary got emotional as she discussed her reaction to watching her behavior on the show this season. "Oh, Andy. Definitely, this was a really tough season for me, and watching it back, I realize how much hurt and how much I was struggling in my life. As I watch that, I realize how much in pain I was," Kary shared. "My marriage was falling apart, and I didn't want to admit it."