Heady times for BYU athletics? You could say that

But quite frankly it is embarrassing to watch this continued transfer of or players quitting the Clemson basketball program. Eventually this will have an effect on the entire University. It is obvious that there is a pattern going on and even a parent has spoken out. These players who are leaving are not doing so to improve their draft status for the NBA, apparently they are leaving because they are fed up and miserable with their day to day involvement in a program at Clemson, whatever the problem is. As a former Clemson athlete, it is unbelievable that the administration is comfortable watching student athletes leave the basketball program as they have. Conversely you cannot have a basketball program at Clemson with no continuity of players year to year. Enough is enough and the administration needs to get to the bottom of whatever is going on and choose a different course of action. Let’s “check that box”!