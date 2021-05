Rory McIlroy returns to Kiawah Island, the scene of one of his most famous triumphs, as a firm favourite to lift the Wanamaker Trophy for the third time. It has been seven years since the Northern Irishman last won a major, however, an impressive victory at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month saw him recapture some of his best form and few players share such an affinity with The Ocean Course. It was in 2012 that McIlroy, then just 23 years old, blitzed the field to win by a record-breaking eight shots. He may have endured more difficulty at...